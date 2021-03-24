ADVERTISEMENT

What is the way out of the perennial economic crisis that is stifling the nation’s growth and development? And how do we resolve the issue of restructuring that is fuelling ethnic tension and threatening national breakup?

These are the questions Nigerian leaders of thought, policy makers and major stakeholders will gather to tackle next month in Lagos at the public presentation of the book “Roundtable Discussion On Economy And Restructuring In Nigeria”.

Published by the National Pilot newspapers, the book treats exhaustively the twin issues of economy and restructuring and offer a way forward.

This is the first time a book on restructuring is being presented in Nigeria since the debate gained national limelight and it is coming in the absence of such formal intervention in the past.

The historic event promises to be a convergence of key players and actors in the Nigerian project from public and private sectors and provide a veritable platform for stakeholders to discuss the way forward especially at such a crucial time in the nation’s existence.

Expected to join in charting a way forward for Nigeria at the event which holds at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja Lagos on April 14, 2021, are the immediate past president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; his successor, Ahmed Lawan and former occupier of the prestigious office, David Mark, who will chair the occasion.

Also invited are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai who will be the guest speaker.

The chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, will lead other governors which include Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Seyi Makinde of Oyo. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos is the chief host of the event.

Other invitees are Ministers for Works, Babatunde Fashola and that of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, are royal fathers of the day. The Are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams. Former Governors Olabode George, Gbenga Daniel, Ibikunle Amosun and Abdulfatah Ahmed are other top dignitaries expected to attend the event.

