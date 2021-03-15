ADVERTISEMENT

Jesus Women Educational International Services UK (JWEIS) is a Christian Education recruitment consultancy agency based in Oxfordshire Uk.

We offer admissions to students in Africa, Asia and Oceania, for schools in Canada, Europe, UK, Arab Nations, South and North America. We aim to assist parents to give qualitative Christian education to their children by securing admissions into recognized overseas Christian universities we represent.

Our plan is to bridge the gap between young individuals that want to unlock their potentials and develop their skills with facilities to enhance development.

Our Mission: To ensure young and dynamic individuals never lack international competitiveness in skills and knowledge acquisition with Christian background

We (JWEIS UK) specialise in consultancy with Christian and Non-Christian Colleges and Universities, we also offer specialist career guidance services for prospective students.

Our Consultants are Education specialists with teaching/studying experience in the Uk spanning over 20 years.

We can support immigration and visa application advice to the Uk, Canada, and US Universities. We also offer consultancy on postgraduate admissions to schools in the UK, US and Canada. Invest in your future now or those of your children, call us now or email us for the best options

Are you also seeking a career change? Relocation to start afresh with western education? Then contact us at:

Email: moji@jesuswomenprays.org.uk

Website: http://jesuswomenprays.org.uk/

Whatsapp :+44 7950 775993, +234 708 448 2645

Above is an advertisement sponsored by Jesus Women Educational International Services (JWEIS UK).