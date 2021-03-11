ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping pilgrims fund in the newly introduced Hajj Savings Scheme is safe, reliable and free from any unforeseen temptation, the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has said.

Speaking at the launch/sensitisation of the scheme in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Mr Sule said the scheme, beside easing the Hajj processes, will reduce the chances of redirecting the pilgrims’ funds for other activities outside Hajj operations.

He said the HSS came at the right time when various governments are withdrawing gradually from sponsoring religious activities. He emphasised that Muslims will now be better prepared at their convenience to perform Hajj, being one of the pillars of Islam.

The Managing Director of Jaiz Bank Plc, Hassan Usman, said, “the Bank is committed to this journey and we are ready to support it with best-in-class technology infrastructure as well as safe investment management practice.”

Mr Hassan, represented by the Acting MD/Executive Director, Operations/CFO of the Bank, Abdulfattah Amoo, said as the Scheme grows over time, NAHCON and the various State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards can have the liquid funds required to effectively plan Hajj operations early, thereby securing better bargain for accommodation and other services for their pilgrims. The Scheme can also be the key to making them highly self-sustaining in the long run.

In his remark, the Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Zikirullah Hassan, said HSS is “an idea whose time has come and which is quite crucial and a dream come true for us all if Hajj must be taken to the next level like as it is done in some parts of the world.

“However, the reality for the success of the Scheme depends on all of us to propagate and support it in every way through encouraging our people to key into this noble scheme. Therefore as we rise from here today, we must all go to work to preach the message of the Hajj Savings Scheme.”

The Chairman of the Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mustafa Yahuza, said the state has put in place a mechanism to promote the scheme deep to the grassroots in order to meet its objectives.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Pilgrims, Abubakar Nalaraba, said the scheme is backed by law as contained in NAHCON Act which established the Commission.

He said the benefit of HSS is for all Nigerian Muslims and the procedure has been simplified to capture more pilgrims for the country.