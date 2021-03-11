ADVERTISEMENT

Post Assurance Brokers Limited, an insurance brokerage firm, recently got certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015.

This was achieved after a thorough and transparent audit process carried out by DNV-GL an International certifying body with its headquarters in Norway.

According to the International Standards Organization, the ISO 9000 family is the world’s best-known quality management standard for companies and organizations of any size.

ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organisation needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer demands and satisfies all applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

Post Assurance Brokers is an insurance brokerage firm of repute that provides cutting edge insurance services and consultancy to Government and Private Organizations in Nigeria.

The firm was licensed by the National Insurance Commission to operate as a full-fledged brokerage firm in January 1985. Since its inception, Post Assurance Brokers has carried out its operation in line with the local regulatory laws and international best practices.

This certification is proof that Post Assurance Brokers Limited is internationally recognized for best practices and demonstrates the ability to consistently provide services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

In a statement issued recently by the Chief Executive Officer, Lekan Ajisafe, the ISO 9001:2015 typifies what Post Assurance Brokers stand for which is Quality Excellence and Integrity as evidenced in how we conduct our business.