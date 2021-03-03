Leading Consulting, branding, publishing and investment promotion firm, Foreign Investment Network (FIN), has joined millions around the globe in celebrating the appointment of former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as the first woman, and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala was named director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) after her only rival, South Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-Hee pulled out of the race. Her appointment makes her the first African and first woman to head the global trade body. Since her announcement, Nigerians have been rejoicing.

Recall that some years ago, Foreign Investment Network (FIN) recognized and honoured Dr. Okonjo-Iweala as the Leading Woman of Substance. Other dignitaries that have received the FIN award over the years include:

1. His Excellency Vicente Fox, *Former* President of Mexico, *FIN INNOVATIVE LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD*

2. Mr Andrew Martin, Former MD Zenith Bank UK, *FIN AWARD OF EXCELLENCE*

3. OPEC Secretary General, Mr. Mohammed Barkindo, *FIN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD*

4. CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, *FIN/FORBES BEST OF AFRICA BANKING AWARD*

5. Former OPEC Secretary General, Dr. Rilwan Lukman, *FIN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD*

6. AfDB President, Dr Adesina Akinwumi, *FIN AFRICAN ICON*

7. Aliko Dangote, Chairman Dangote Group, *FIN OIL AND GAS AFRICAN ICON*

8. Dr. Maikanti Baru, former GMD NNPC, *FIN FORBES BEST OF OIL & GAS MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD*

Speaking on the appointment of Mrs Okonjo-Iweala, the Chairman, Foreign Investment Network (FIN), Olayinka Fayomi extolled the virtues of Mrs Okonjo- Iweala. According to Mr Fayomi, Mrs Okonjo- Iweala is “a woman of substance”. “She is a honest, transparent and accountable woman, a virtue not often found in public office-holders in Nigeria,” he said.

“I believe her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to yield positive results for the benefit of mankind and validate the global mandate of repositioning the WTO for greater good for all.”

FIN's main objectives is meeting the investment needs and promoting emerging economies in Africa through marketing strategies which include: international conferences, business meetings, advocacy visits, investment fora and International exhibitions.

Foreign Investment Network (FIN) recognizes the power in fund raising, creative media, publishing and communication consultancy through it media campaign and image building services using the international leading media.

Over the years, FIN has stamped its authority in the following areas:

Joint Venture

Conferences

Publishing

Project Financing

Training

Exhibitions

Oil & Gas

Merger & Acquisition

FIN’s aim is to supply strategic platforms for investment and also provide what will act as a boost and spur nations, regions and states to greater economic growth and development.

Its communication strategy through FIN magazine stands us out from other consulting houses as it has transformed into a must read for investors, decision makers, top level CEOs and government officials.

