Nigerian agri-rental service and contact farming company, Farm4Me Agriculture Limited, has been named West Africa’s Best World-Class Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand of the Year 2021.

The agritech company won the award at the 10th West Africa Brand Excellence Award held at the Sheraton Hotels, Lagos, during the weekend.

The organisers said after weighing all the nominees from the various countries, on varying parameters, Farm4Me emerged the best.

They said Farm4Me has impacted a great number of people to a better livelihood directly and indirectly in the most populous African nation.

The Convener, Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria, opined that Farm4Me made a major mark in the agritech sub-sector of the economy in the year under review amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Receiving the award on the behalf of the MD/CEO, Adama Adama, the Chief Technology Officer of Farm4Me, Esinniobiwa Quareeb, thanked the organisers for the honour.

Quareeb, who dedicated the award to Farm4Me clients for their patronage and cooperation, assured that the company will sustain the pace.

He also thanked the management and staff of the company for their passion and hard work that has made the company the brand to beat.

“We are a contract farming company with distinction and we are also the largest farm equipment rental service in Nigeria. Indeed, this award means a lot not just to us but our clients all over the world. This is another significant milestone in the journey of our great company,” he said.

“We are grateful to the organizers for finding us worthy of this honour.

“We dedicate this award to our loyal clients who believe in us and provide the opportunity and enabling environment for the company to thrive. We also thank every member of staff and management of Farm4Me for the sacrifice all these years. We promise to keep setting the pace.”

On his part, the MD/CEO of Farm4Me, Adama J Adama, expressed optimism that the award will spur the fastest-growing agritech platform in Nigeria for better and greater service delivery while thanking the organisers for the recognition.

He, however, said it was too early to start blowing the trumpet as the company still has a lot to do for the people.

Adama said; “We are happy to know that what we are doing caught the attention of the organization that gave the award. We are grateful for the honour.

“But for me, it is too early for us to start blowing our trumpet.

“Our goal is to ensure that our Investors get their dividends as at when due, empower smallholder farmers and contribute to food security for the next 10 years. Satisfaction of our clientele is our ultimate goal.

“This award has motivated us to work harder and deliver more values. We are in this for the long term.

“I dedicate this award to the entire team for their hard work and dedication to achieving our goals. You guys made it happen.

“To our Investors, we urge you to join us in this journey to create wealth, empower farmers and build the Nigerian Agricultural Sector. With hard work, we can.”

Farm4Me was founded in 2017 and their impact in the Nigerian agri-space is indelible.

At the moment, the company has 6,623, farm contracts, 22,000, registered clients and has created over 22,750 jobs in its barely six years of existence.