The Youths Advocacy for Northern Political and Cultural Emancipation, YANPCE, has called on the National Assembly to approve the appointment of the new EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, without undue delay.

The chairman of the group, Nasir Musa Jega, made the call in a statement made available to journalists in Kano on Thursday.

He said the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa by President Muhammadu Buhari is a pointer to the enormous human resources available in the country, many of which are left untapped.

According to him, President Buhari deserves commendation for making good his earlier resolve to actively engage Nigerian youths in governance in this country.

The group, therefore, said the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa is well deserved and also called on President Buhari to appoint more youths into governance with a view to bringing out the best in them for the development of this country.

The group said the youths of any country are its treasure and must not be relegated to the rear in the developmental drive of the country even. It wished Abdulrasheed Bawa luck in this appointment.

