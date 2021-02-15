ADVERTISEMENT

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) will hold an International Investors’ webinar on four concession opportunities in the country on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10am.

The webinar will apprise potential investors on business opportunities in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC) and Calabar and Kano Special Economic Zone (SEZs).

Global investors, ministries and state governors are expected to attend the event which would be declared open by the Minister Of Industry, Trade and Investment, His Excellency, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo in furtherance to the new BPE’s mandate as the Federal Government’s agency in charge of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in the country.

Interested participants should link up for the Webinar via:

Zoom ID: 886 4463 9381

Zoom Pass code: 903167

Signed:

Amina Tukur Othman

For: Management