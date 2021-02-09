The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Cosgrove Investment Limited, Umar Abdullahi, has assured that the organisation will deploy its core competence in the construction of the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre, stating that apart from strictly adhering to the contractual timeline for project delivery, Cosgrove’s visionary team will implement the innovative designs proposed, as agreed with the Federal Government.

Mr Abdullahi, who gave the assurance at the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre, on Thursday, said the twin towers of seven and eight stories respectively will be fully automated, adding that the public sector project will bear Cosgrove’s signature of incorporating technology in infrastructure development.

“I wish to reiterate that Cosgrove will bring to bear on the project, the organisation’s core competence which is integrating technology into construction,” he said.

The Cosgrove Chief Executive shared the starting features of the National Digital Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center at the groundbreaking ceremony which had in attendance key public sector dignitaries including the Honourable Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) FNCS, FBCS, FIIM (the Chief Host of the occasion), Mohammed Bashir Mai Borno (representing the Honorable Minister of the FCT, the Chairman of the occasion), Uchechukwu Sampson Oga, the Hon, Min of State, Mines and Steel Development.

Also in attendance were the GMD, NNPC, Mele Kyari as well as Prof Mohammed Bello Abubakar, MD Galaxy Backbone Limited. Abimbola Alale the MD of NigComSat and Ayuba Shuaib, ES USPF, Umar Gambo Jibrin Executive Secretary FCDA, Ahmad Rufa’I Zakari, the SA to the President on Infrastructure were also some of the high-level government functionaries in attendance.

Discussing the project, Mr Umar Abdullahi assured: “By the grace of God, we shall again showcase our commitment to adherence to timeline of project delivery by completing this project within the stipulated contractual timeline, using the best construction expertise, technical knowhow of Cosgrove’s visionary team, and I look forward to welcoming you back here in to commission the National Digital Innovation & Entrepreneurship Centre.”

Mr Abdullahi, whose organisation has been serially recognized for commitment to integrating technology in real estate, said: “We are happy that this administration is recognizing and engaging indigenous companies in its quest to provide critical infrastructure for the country,” assuring that as one of “Nigeria’s leading real estate development and construction companies, Cosgrove will construct a world-class National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre for the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).”

He described the project as one that “marks the beginning of a progressive relationship between a visionary government and an innovation-inclined real estate development company – Cosgrove.”

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) FNCS, FBCS, FIIM who was Chief Host of the ceremony, said the construction of the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre became necessary in view of the commitment of the Federal Government to fast-track digital entrepreneurship and job creation in the country. He said the government will look beyond paper qualification in the quest for job creation, adding that emphasis is on developing skills, competence, and entrepreneurial spirit.

It is pertinent to note that Cosgrove is a wholly indigenous company which employs hundreds of Nigerian youths and envisions an expansion beyond Nigeria in its quest to provide services that can only be considered as the best.

Recalling the process that led to the selection of Cosgrove, the Chief Executive said: “Our journey started with putting in a bid for the construction of the project. The bid went through a highly competitive and transparent selection process, through the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), and finally received the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).”

“Apart from the task of constructing a world class National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre for NITDA, our focus as an organisation is to build partnerships which will interpret the vision for the Centre as well as construct an edifice that will deliver an innovative ecosystem based on Work, Play, Live and Learn while achieving sustainability, minimalism, technology, adaptability and user comfort as envisioned by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)”.

Cosgrove is not just a real estate company, but also a technology company, an attribute that qualifies it to handle the construction of the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre for the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), an agency of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Nigeria takes pride in the existence of an indigenous company that is reputed to imbibe a tri-partite professional competence – real estate development, innovation, and investment – needed for the construction of the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre.

He explained that through various ongoing and completed real estate projects, “Cosgrove has demonstrated its strategic strength which includes the ability to integrate automation into construction and enhance user-experience in built up spaces, which is exactly what NITDA aims to achieve at the Centre, and they found it in Cosgrove.”

Elucidating the attributes of the project, he explained that twin towers will be strategically located in the heart of the Central Business District of the Federal Capital Territory. Adding that it would consist of two towers of seven and eight stories, respectively. ‘The towers are connected on the ground floor,’ he said, stating that it would have a total built-up space of more than 1, 500 square meters and boast of a multi-level parking structure that would also be complemented with ample parking space on its grounds.

“There are two floors with various categories of short-stay apartments, twelve standard rooms, four units of two-bedroom apartments, and six studio apartments. Subsequent floors hold a world-class data centre and network operating centre, a double-volume network operating centre and an auditorium. An ideal environment for training future digital entrepreneurs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The second tower hosts the NITDA office spaces, 3D printing Lab, IT museum, media studio, showroom, staff gym, storage unit, sick bay and more,” he added.

Mr Abdullahi further explained that “the pent floor opens into a spacious recreational area with a staff canteen, and a sit-out with a great view ensuring world class working environment.”

According to the multiple award-winning Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Cosgrove, “the vertical elevation of the towers is serviced by four-passenger elevators and one serviced elevator that will be maintained by an attached facility management office,” adding that upon completion, the Centre will boast of environmentally conscious greenery with a view of Abuja’s sprawling Central Business District.

The Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi (CCIE), said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will sustain its commitment to job and wealth creation, assuring that the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre, which the groundbreaking ceremony is being done, is a major policy effort of the administration to create jobs for Nigerians.