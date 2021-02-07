ADVERTISEMENT

Polaris Bank had in November 2020 commenced the ‘Save & Win’ Promo campaign meant to give away N26,000,000 (N26 million) total cash reward and make millionaires of everyday Nigerians.

The bank is encouraging its current and prospective customers to save minimum incremental sum of N10,000 monthly for any three consecutive months to stand a chance of emerging winners within the promo period which ends in April 2021. The first set of winners are expected to emerge next Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.

Below are four basic steps to take in order to be eligible and stand the chance to earn N1 million or N100,000 in the on-going Polaris Save & Win promo.

Open a Polaris Savings Account via USSD *833*0# or log into Polaris Bank savings portal https://accounts.polarisbanklimited.com/opening/or Deposit N10,000 or more for 3 months consecutively. In the event of a customer’s account being dormant, the customer could reactivate such account without visiting the Bank. Simply login on the portal: https://accounts.polarisbanklimited.com/reactivate/ In order to stay updated, follow the Bank’s website: www.polarisbanklimited.com

Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to the delivering industry-defining products for individuals and businesses.