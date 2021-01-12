Driven by its promise to deliver unrivalled customer service to all its customers, Access
Bank Plc has announced an extension of its customer education and complaint
management activities.
Over the years, Access Bank has strived to reach all audience tiers and communities,
communicating and simplifying information on how customer-related bottlenecks can
be resolved.
According to Ogor Chukudebelu, the Chief Customer Experience Officer at Access
Bank Plc, the institution’s efforts are borne out of the desire to “heighten the public’s
consciousness and radically improve awareness of the vast array of resources available
to them as we strive to improve their banking experiences.”
“In today’s fast-paced society, there is an increased demand for information. Information
that not only helps draw the institution closer to its customers but also make banking
convenient for customers.
“As a customer-centric bank, we appreciate feedback from our customers to help us
resolve any issues they have. The feedback also serves to improve and enhance their
banking experience. Therefore, we have various platforms where customers can lodge
their complaints or give suggestions. We will continue to avail all customers with the
option of using their preferred complaint lodgment medium,” he added.
All Access Bank customers can henceforth have their complaints lodged and resolved
swiftly through the following channels:
i. Email: contactcenter@accessbankplc.com
ii. Live chat: www.accessbank.com
iii. Social media: Facebook (@AccessBankPlc), Twitter (@accessbank_help) and
Instagram (@myaccessbank)
iv. Tamada: tamada.accessbankplc.com
v. WhatsApp Banking: 08089019019
vi. Contact center telephone: 07003000000, 01-2802500, 01-2712005-7
vii. Ombudsman: CC-ombudsman@ACCESSBANKPLC.com.
Access Bank is committed to giving its customers best-in-class services and providing a
seamless banking experience for all its customers across the globe.
