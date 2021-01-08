ADVERTISEMENT

Lotto Nigeria – – Most people are fond of gambling and they are always on the hunt for some sort of online lottery game with which they can win a real cash prize. If you are also among those who love to play the legal lottery, you should not miss checking the first national online lottery of Nigeria.

Lotto Nigeria has introduced a national online lottery for gambling aficionados. It is a licensed Nigerian lottery brand that offers weekly lottery game. Saturdays and Wednesdays are the two most awaiting days of the week when a lottery game is drawn.

What is Lotto Nigeria?

As discussed in the introduction part, Lotto Nigeria is the most recent online lottery which you can play at the comfort of your home on any of your device. You will get the ticket straight away from the website or very soon you will can download the lottery app from Play Store or Apple Store to keep yourself update of all the latest news and result of the draw. Lotto Nigeria is the first online national lottery created with players in mind, to bring you the opportunity of making all your dreams come true and change your life forever. You can play and check Nigeria lotto results from any place at any time using any device – laptop, tablet, or smartphone. It’s really easy to play. LottoNigeria.com idea is simple and very clear to understand.

Types of Lotto Nigeria

Lotto Nigeria has introduced to exciting games and both of these games come with amazing jackpot and prize money, which is enough to lure anyone. If you play the GG World Million lottery you can get a chance to win a breathaking amount of NGN 383,500,000. This lottery game take place on every Tuesday and Friday to make sure you are update of the time when the draws come out.

Another type of Lotto Nigeria game is GG World Keno. This lottery game is more exciting and engaging as it take place in every 4 minutes. You simply need to choose a set of 1 to 10 numbers from a list of 1-70 numbers. You can also take the opportunity of choosing a multiplier for your bet, in this way 20 numbers will be drawn from the system. When the numbers you picked matches with the desired numbers you win the cash price. You can also win a jackpot of amount NGN100,000,000! If you want to play – register at lottonigeria.com now.

Is Lotto Nigeria worth playing?

Lotto Nigeria is the first national online lottery which is 100% safe to play. This lottery is free from all kind of doubts and uncertainty so you need not to worry about the result process. Lotto Nigeria uses authentic and a true random number generator which is made from the the process of quantum physics that guarantees the number drawn are completely random. Moreover, the machine that draws the result is directly connected to Ethereum blockchain that gives complete transparency and authenticity of the result process.

What’s more, Lotto Nigeria is a licensed game that has a certification of Gaming Laboratories International. GLI is not a small body and anyone who receives the certification by this authority should not worry about the unfairness that generally take place in other lottery systems. Lotto Nigeria provides complete fairness and security to the players and the operator as well.

Conclusion

Now you are familiar with the most exciting and easiest way to play, gamble, and win so why let any hindrance come your way!

You can easily play lotto games in Nigeria without any fear because is completely legalized in the country and many of its states. The lottery system in Nigeria is evolving with time and so you will be going to see Lotto Nigeria mobile applications by the coming year.

Remember, playing Lotto is not complex but you need to make certain that you have read all the rules and regulations properly. Also, your time to comprehend the required steps to play Lotto otherwise you may find it an unworthy deal. Therefore, instead of cashing out from lottery games, you can invest time in understanding the game properly. If you have any questions about the newest Nigerian lottery – visit the official website of Lotto Nigeria and find out more now.