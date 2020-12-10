ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve done your research, narrowed down your options and are ready to invest. But there are still questions to be answered –@should you invest in foreign markets? How much should you diversity your portfolio and what are the best ways to hedge your investments? Below we’ll address the strategy of hedging your investments with foreign investment and the reasons to do so.

Hedging against investment risk means strategically using financial instruments or market strategies to offset the risk of any adverse price movements. In other words, investors hedge one investment by making a trade in another. In daily life, hedging occurs almost everywhere. When you buy homeowner’s insurance, for example, you are hedging yourself and your family against fires, break-ins, or other unexpected disasters. Individual investors, portfolio managers, and corporations use hedging techniques to reduce their exposure to various risks – individual stock risks, but also sector- and market- wide risks.

Why Foreign Investment?

Investing in a country other than your primary country of residence offers access to new business opportunities, allows for diversification of your portfolio, and provides tax optimisation benefits that allow especially high-net-worth individuals to manage their wealth more efficiently. By investing in foreign real estate markets, one’s investment risk is spread around the world. International real estate markets move in different or even opposite directions, meaning many times they offset a decline in one’s home country with a foreign rise – offering a welcome balance.

Why a Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme?

By investing US $220,000, plus associated fees, in a Grenada government-approved real estate project, investors and their families are granted dual citizenship, allowing them to make an investment (suggested minimum amount is US $150,000) in the United States in exchange for residency and the opportunity to work there. One of those government-approved projects is Six Senses La Sagesse, slated to feature one hundred luxury rooms and suites, oceanfront villas, spas, shops and watersports’ facilities. The resort is expected to be complete by 2022. Six Senses is considered one of the world’s leading luxury hotel brands and is part of the Intercontinental Hotel Group.

The programme provides expeditious processing of second citizenship, including for parents, grandparents, and unmarried siblings of the investor. Citizenship in Grenada offers access to the USA E2 visa application, allowing investment and residency in the United States, as well as visa exemption for travel to approximately 140 countries (including the UK, Schengen, Russia, China). Additionally, no visit or residence on the island is required. After a holding period of five years, the investor is entitled to resell the investment to a subsequent buyer who may also apply for citizenship, while the original investor maintains his or her citizenship for the rest of their lives.

Why Grenada?

Grenada’s infrastructure, including sea and land transportation, electricity generation, telecommunications, and water, is well-developed and is regarded by investors as supportive of competitiveness. The country’s relative underdevelopment offers a wide range of opportunities that are not available in competitor countries. Excellent port facilities and regular shipping links with major ports support international trade and commerce. The island nation’s economic structure is highly diversified, based on the contribution of sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, construction, communications, transportation and government.

Grenada’s physical beauty is complemented by its vibrant cultural heritage and rich history. Grenada is one of the most politically stable countries in the region, with a democratic state, a Westminster-style parliamentary form of government and constitutionally held elections every five years. The country is also financially stable, with relatively low inflation and a stable exchange rate.

Range Developments is the market leading investment and hospitality company, operating across the Eastern Caribbean. Range Developments is the only company that has a track record of delivery in the Citizenship by Investment sector with multiple completed projects including the world acclaimed Park Hyatt St Kitts (opened in 2017 – awarded best New Hotel in the Carribean by CNN) and Kempinski Dominica (opened in 2019 – awarded as the Most Anticipated New Hotel in the Caribbean by Forbes)