ADVERTISEMENT

Mikano International Limited, Exclusive Partner of Geely Automotive in Nigeria, is once again, presenting to Nigeria the BOLD, GRACEFUL & HIGHTECH Geely Emgrand X7 Sport! It’s coming this December with great features that will interest the Nigerian consumers, amongst which are:

GREAT DESIGN:

Emgrand X7 Sport is designed by masters. The design of the car was completed by an international design team led by internationally renowned design master Peter Horbury. Peter Horbury is currently the Senior Vice President for Design of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. He has over 20 years of experience in designing luxury cars. From 1991 to 2002, he served as Volvo Cars’ Design Director, overseeing the carmaker’s design studios in Sweden, Spain, and California. Mr. Horbury was responsible for creating new design language and applied it to Volvo cars, including the new XC90 SUV and the award-winning Volvo safety concept car. As the highest recognition of his more than 40 years of experience in the field of automotive design and multiple outstanding design cases, in July 2020, Autocar, one of the world’s largest automotive magazines, awarded Peter Holbury the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Autocar Awards 2020.

EXCELLENT POWER & HANDLING:

Emgrand X7 Sport is an SUV with excellent power and handling performance. Its length, width and height are 4519×1831×1694mm, and the wheelbase reaches 2670mm. In terms of power, it is equipped with a 2.4L naturally aspirated engine and Australian DSI 6-speed automatic manual transmission. This combination of power is used in many Geely best-selling models, its power and reliability have been fully tested by the market. At the same time, the car also provides a four-wheel drive version, equipped with BorgWarner’s NexTrac intelligent timely four-wheel drive system, and Bosch 9.1 upgraded electronic stability program and many other advanced electronic systems provided by internationally renowned suppliers. All of these greatly improves the safety, handling and off-road performance of the vehicle.

RELIABLE:

Emgrand X7 Sport is a reliable SUV. In the positive research and development process for more than three years before the launch, 180 units of test vehicles have undergone a total of more than 2 million kilometers of inspections, and have undergone a series of “high temperature, high cold, and high altitude” tests, durability tests, etc. Strict testing and inspection ensure stable and reliable product quality. In the C-NCAP (China-New Car Assessment Program) test conducted, Emgrand X7 Sport achieved a five-star rating with a score of 58.2, and set a record for the highest score of SUV models after the release of the 2015 version C-NCAP rules . This achievement has also surpassed many German and Japanese SUV models.

HIGH TECH:

As one of the refined SUV model built by Geely Automobile taking three and a half years, Emgrand X7 Sport shows the solid R&D strength in the technical field. It has set a new global benchmark for Chinese SUV models in terms of dynamic styling, precise control, reliable quality, and intelligent safety.

Emgrand X7 Sport will surely redefine driving experience for Nigerian customers.

Visit www.geely.ng for more information