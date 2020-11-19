ADVERTISEMENT

She set forth as a young woman to do what she had never done before. And she succeeded despite the circumstances she faced. For her, lack of funds was not a reason to lose hope or to abhor hard work and good character.

Got into primary school at all odds, converting her father’s shorts to school uniform.

Got sponsored into Teacher Training College by the Church on merit.

Got married to a friend of her dear cousin (now departed) with the approval of her dad with whom she shared everything after losing her mum at three years of age.

Bore five children and devoted her time and energy to nurturing them and family members with all her heart and might, in unison with her dear husband, with whom she shared a special, unbreakable bond the like of which we all aspire to have.

Went to University twice, while raising a family to improve her education and personal growth. To her, self-development and continuous improvement was a sine qua non — from NCE to BSC to LLB.

Retired as Vice Principal, Federal Government Girls College Benin-City at the mandatory Government age. Proceeded to start another career as Magistrate Grade II in the Lagos State Government before a second retirement. The last working phase of her life was to continue in service to her family members – biological, adopted and acquired through her life’s work. In that role, she died.

Never a dull moment… always in service… an indefatigable fighter for results and a better society. Never deterred even when faced with personal discomfort or risk.

Those were the values she passed on to all of us.

May your kind, loving, gentle and hardworking soul, rest in peace.

We miss you.

Surv. Daniel Aiyanyo Omoigui and Family