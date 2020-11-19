Pictures attached: Use the first image as featured image. The man in the last picture is CEEPASS founder, Adama J. Adama

The recent unraveling of CEEPASS is a significant development in the continuous evolution of digital platforms for banking and e-commerce.

The new digital banking platform offers fresh, practical and profitable ways to save and invest, opening a vista of opportunities that individuals can exploit to better manage their wealth and become wealthier.

With banking solutions and tools that empower subscribers on the platform, CEEPASS comes in handy in helping them to achieve their financial goals through strategic savings and investments. To this end, its array of new empowerment tools has been godsent to purpose-driven individuals and especially, small holder farmers and agribusiness investors.

There are three broad services on the platform. The first one, described as Target Savings is particularly attractive to those who have to raise money for specific projects. This option allows you to save in order to meet financial goals such as raising a startup capital for new business, or to save money for a wedding or to buy a car or a dream house or to take care of the cost of an education programme.

With CEEPASS, individuals are handed the opportunity to create a target saving plan to which they may commit a particular amount of money payable daily, weekly or monthly as they wish. And at the end of the saving tenure, they are given back their total deposit plus 15% profit.

Those seeking to find a place of safekeeping for their hard-earned money in a way that it will continue to yield for them, will find the Fixed Savings option on the platform a welcome idea. With an interest rate of 12.5%, CEEPASS allows such subscribers to make a profit every month, just for saving their money on the platform. This is a welcome idea for those seeking where to invest.

Investment, which is the third benefit on the platform, entails an opportunity to invest and earn profit from agriculture. Basically, CEEPASS offers subscribers the opportunity to invest in either farm4me’s Contract Farming or Viablex’s Export Financing scheme or both.

Aside these three core services, the digital platform also offers sundry services to its subscribers such as buying airtime and opening of a new bank account on the site. Users can also pay sundry bills including payment for their DSTV subscription and checking of WAEC results.

This new is coming from Adama J Adama, who has already proven himself as a leading e-solution experts with two critically acclaimed digital platforms, namely Farm4Me, the No 1 Agritech company in Nigeria renowned as the largest contract farming service in the country, and Viable X, the innovative agribusiness platform hailed for its far-reaching impact in the country’s agriculture sector.

CEEPASS Digital Limited, incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) is powered by CBN-licensed Solid Allianze Microfinance Bank. The platform’s slew of partners include Paystack, Providus Bank and Leadway Assurance powered aspects of its services. For instance, the Savings service is powered By Solid Allianze Microfinance Bank, while airtime and bills payment service is powered by VTPass. The Contract Farming investment is powered by Farm4Me Agriculture Ltd, while Viable X Agribusiness Limited runs the Export Financing Investment on the platform.

Adama, founder of CEEPASS, concisely outlined the motivation for the new platform: “We are trying to encourage people on the need to save for rainy days. We all saw what happened across the globe recently in the heat of the coronavirus pandemic. When the federal government declared a total shutdown, people were stranded because they didn’t save for rainy days. What CEEPAS is trying to do is inculcate in people the habit to save for eventualities.”

He said further: “This is not your conventional banking institution where customers would be forced to pay certain charges; you save with us and your savings are intact while you also get an interest.”

He noted that subscribers who buy airtime or pay for utility bills on the platform do not incur any extra or hidden charges, unlike the regular banking app that attracts some costs for such services.

Since its launch in September, over 22, 000 subscribers have enrolled on CEEPASS and are already using the platform’s plethora of services. Banji Adetokun, a subscriber on the platform attributed the growing popularity of the innovative digital banking platform to its ease of accessibility.

“Once I saw the YouTube video of the service, I simply downloaded the app from Google play store and installed it and in five minutes was already using it,” he said.

Sign up now at www.ceepass.com

3A, Force Road, Onikan, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Suite 101 and 102, Millennium Plaza, Central Business District, Abuja.

Email: info@ceepass.com

Phone: 07000707070