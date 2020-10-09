Cleanserve Integrated Energy Cautions Public On Appointment of New Helmsmen

The Management of Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solutions Limited has urged its Customers, stakeholders and the general Public to disregard a statement from one David Aloh on the purported appointment of a new Chairman and Chief Executive for Cleanserve Energy Services Limited.

The management in a statement on Thursday noted that the an “online publication attributed to one David Aloh, who was described as ‘Cleanserve Head, Legal Services and Administration that ‘Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solutions Limited has appointed one Chris Ndulue as the new Chief Executive Officer and Vincent Ndubueze, a Professor as the new board Chairman’.’

The statement added “there is no staff of Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solutions Limited known as David Aloh. The head of legal of the Company is Mrs. Yemi Lawal-Daki and she still remains so”

Cleanserve Management urged the general public to discountenance, announcement, which is not only false but is misleading as the Board of Directors of Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solutions Limited has not met to reconstitute its board nor change/replace its Chairman and Managing Director.

Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solutions Limited is a private limited liability company whose members and directors are registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission. There is nobody named as Chris Ndulue in the register of members and the register of Directors of the Company.

The statement drew the attention of the general public to an ongoing Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1382/2019 in which Vincent Ndubueze, the so called newly appointed Chairman and one other member who are the first and second Defendant/Respondent were restrained by an Order of the Federal High Court “from taking any step(s) in furtherance of their purported ‘Resolutions’ of Pre-AGM Board Meeting and/or Annual General Meeting of 11th July, 2019 of the 4th Defendant Company pending and to abide the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice…” in suit No. FHC/L/CS/1382/2019.

Hence, “By the said Order of the Court, Mr. Azubuike Ishiekwene and Mr. Lekan Abdul subsist and remain the Chairman and Managing Director/CEO of Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solutions Limited respectively.”

Cleanserve Management urged the general public to confirm the true position with respect to the status of Messrs Azubuike Ishiekwene and Lekan Abdul as the Chairman and Managing director of Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solutions Limited with the records of the Company kept with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The statement urged all stakeholders of Cleanserve to ignore the announcement of these purported new appointments of Ndulue, as the Chief Executive Officer and Prof. Ndubueze as the Chairman of Cleanserve Integrated Energy Solutions which seeks to mislead and misinform members of the public.

“The members of the general public are further advised to refrain from dealing with the so called new appointees on behalf of the Company as anyone who transacts any business with them will be doing so at his own risk, the management concluded in the statement.

