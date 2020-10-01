ADVERTISEMENT

This year marks an important milestone for Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc as we commemorate 60 great years of enriching lives and empowering communities. Exactly sixty years ago, FMN was born through the vision and dedication of our Founding Father, George Stavros Coumantaros, to create a winning brand that would one day become a household name in Nigeria. Since then, FMN and the iconic Golden Penny food brand has truly evolved to become a family favourite and a trusted source of nutrition for millions of Nigerian families.

From generation to generation, FMN and Golden Penny have been with Nigerians, through the best of times and at the most difficult of times.

A testament to the fact that our connection with our beloved country truly runs deep. So, as our nation celebrates its 60th anniversary, we are proud to celebrate our shared history by recognizing the people who have supported our vision through the years. We want to say thank you to Nigeria for standing with us over the years while also shining a light on the people who are rarely in the spotlight; our employees, partners, dealers and stakeholders.

Redefining the role of the Private Sector

In this symbolic year of our existence, the dramatic upsurge of the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives, livelihood, communities and businesses worldwide. The socio-economic impact caused by the pandemic has emphasized the true value of our commitment to our nation and customers.

This is evident in our drive to mitigate the effects of the pandemic through food support donations to vulnerable Nigerians. Also, in helping to redefine the role of the private sector, FMN in the wake of the pandemic, exhibited its leadership position by keying into its global supply network to donate critical medical supplies at a time when the world was experiencing a widespread shortage of critical medical supplies.

The donation to over 15 states across the nation, catered for vulnerable Nigerians with food supplies and significantly expanded Nigeria’s testing capacity with 60,000 test kits, supporting the NCDC to manage the pandemic in Nigeria more effectively.

Our Celebration

Among the plethora of activities that will be taking place over the next few months, we will be kicking off our anniversary celebration by unveiling our anniversary logo along with our revamped website, www.fmnplc.com. Interesting press and videos will highlight historical events, milestones and giveaways opportunities.

Our microsite, www.fmnplc.com/60years will be updated regularly with additional information, images, videos and celebratory promotions.

Customers can share their experiences about any of our products by participating in social media conversation through #FMN@60.

