Webb Fontaine Nigeria has described as false allegations linking it to alleged complications at the nation’s see ports leading to alleged loss of N110 billion in 30 days.

Managing Director of Webb Fontaine Nigeria, Ope Babalola, in a statement on Thursday said contrary to revenue loss the Customs actually made more money in the last one month than it ever did.

Read full text of the statement below

Media Report Blaming Loss of N110b in 30 Days on Webb Fontaine is False

Our attention has been drawn to a media report published online by Premium Times under the headline “Customs, Importers loss N110 billion in 30 days – Group ”

The report, attributed to a Non Governmental Organisation, Transparency Awareness Group (TANGO) blamed Webb Fontaine for the loss which is unverified.

It alleged that Importers could not clear their goods using the Import Duty Exemption Certificate (IDEC) platform.

First of all, it is pertinent to state that the IDEC platform complained about was not developed by Webb Fontaine, nor does Webb Fontaine manage that platform. It is entirely managed by and external service provider. We advise the NGO and it’s promoters to address them directly. However, we are aware they have held meetings with stakeholders and are trying to correct these errors.

Secondly, from our records in the course of providing trade solutions to Nigeria Customs Service, we can report that the service collected N138bn for the month of August 2020. This figure is the second highest monthly collection ever made by the service. This amount can be doubled or even tripled under the right conditions.

We do not know, nor have we ever heard of such a group. We suspect most Nigerians have never heard of them either.

Our service syncronises well with the Federal Government of Nigeria Ease of Doing Business and Trade Facilitation policies. We have always demonstrated commitment in helping government succeed in the drive to promote efficiency , time saving and transparency in the conduct of it’s businesses. We employ international best practices in all our operations across the globe.

It is untrue and uncharitable for the NGO, which obviously is not knowledgeable about workings in the port, to cast blame on Webb Fontaine without verification and without inviting our comment. We are also rather disappointed that the press would publish such an article without inviting any response or comment from the subject of such a calumnious article.

Ope Babalola

Managing Director, Webb Fontaine Nigeria

