A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state has condemned activities of a faction of the party loyal to former governor of the state Abdulaziz Yari.

A statement by Bello Maradun, publicity secretary of the faction, condemned a video clip circulating in which one Sunusi Mai-bakin-zuma, a loyalist of Mr Yari was threatening violence over arrest of some members of the party last week.

We aren’t part of this rascality and irresponsibility of APC Yari Faction -Zamfara APC Maijama’a

The attention of our faction of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara State under the umbrella of APC Mai Jama’a (APC Marafa Faction) has been drawn to a Press Conference ostensibly by one Sunusi Salisu Isah Mai Bakin Zuma of the former Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari faction over an alleged arrest and detention of some of their members by the Nigerian Police.

It’s rather compelling that, we in the (APC Mai Jama’a) faction under the able leadership of Sen. Kabiru Garba Marafa, to strongly condemn and disassociate ourselves from such abysmal show of rascality, irresponsibility, and threat to the fragile peace in Zamfara state.

While we condemn totally any attempt by whosoever to trample on anybody’s fundamental human right or the violation of our constitution or orchestrating any act of aggression to anybody for any reason regardless of his or her political affiliation and under whatever disguise, we equally dissociate ourselves from any form of rascality and irresponsibility by way of any demonstration, illegal gathering and or press conference by some minions with thugs brandishing weapons parading themselves as APC members that controls the federal Govt, calling institutionally recognized Government and personalities like the State Commissioner of police stupid. This is totally unacceptable and should be condemned by all and sundry. For us, it has fallen below the minimum standard of behavior expected from any civilized personality, group or association.

Furthermore, we call on our sister faction to avoid making inflammatory and provocative statements or actions under whatever guise that will result in the total breakdown of law and order in the state.

Yari and whoever may join his bandwagon, should know that, politics is seasonal and this’s not a time for politics but governance in the collective interest of Zamfara state. The threat to take law into their hands should not be treated with kids gloves, the government and relevant security agencies must be up and doing to protect and promote the much needed peace achieved in the last one and half years.

We also want use this occasion to call on APC Yari faction to henceforth desist from using the general term, APC Zamfara; they should always qualify it by APC Yari faction. The larger part of the APC family in the state are not with them in this irresponsible act.

It’s pertinent at this point to remind the Yari Faction of the atrocities they committed in the last days of his (Yari’s) administration, while they are busy trying to tell the world that the PDP Govt in the state is antagonizing them because they are APC, they forgot the atrocities and wickedness they meted on our members (within the same APC) by their Commissioner of Justice Mr Bello Umar who unjustly send 65 people from our camp to prison for more than 60days. How Ungodly!

We recall a particular incidence when Yari send one of our own, Alh. Abubakar Usman Gora to prison, our leader Sen. Marafa cautioned him (Yari) that the injustice will go full circle and here we’re in just one year, the same Yari is crying.

Finally we want to restate our support and call on our security agencies to use all the available means to deal with any person or group of persons threatening the fragile peace enjoyed in the state.

We equally want call on the state Govt to concentrate on providing the much needed peace to our people especially in the rural areas.

Thank you and God bless.

Signed:

Alh. Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun, Publicity Secretary APC Mai Jama’a Zamfara State.

