In line with its sustainability agenda, driven through the Brewing a Better World (BaBW) initiative, Nigeria’s foremost brewer, Nigerian Breweries PLC today signed an agreement with the Ogun State Ministry of Forestry for the reforestation of 500hectares of the Olokemeji Forest reserve in Abeokuta.

In a press briefing held at the conference room of the Forestry ministry, Mrs Sade Morgan, Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, announced that the project will contribute 600,000 indigenous trees to the forest reserve once completed.

Under the project Nigerian Breweries will spend N500 million over the next 10 years to achieve this target. The International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Ibadan was also announced as the implementation partner for the project, along with experts in the Ogun State Forestry Ministry.

Speaking at the event, the Ogun State Commissioner forForestry, Engineer Tunji Akinosi expressed immense satisfaction and gratitude to the management of Nigerian Breweries Plc for contributing its quota to making the environment sustainable.

“We are highly delighted about this move by Nigerian Breweries Plc which we believe would go a long way to improving the recharge of the Ewekoro and Abeokuta aquifer and enhancing the health of the watershed. By this action, NB Plc has clearly demonstrated that they are not only interested in returns, but also ensuring that they leave the environment safer”, Akinosi said.

In her remarks at the signing ceremony, Mrs. Sade Morgan thanked the state government for its partnership and vision towards the preservation of the environment, which aligns with the company’s sustainability agenda, tagged Brewing a Better World (BaBW).

She said: “Brewing a Better World (BaBW) is our long-term approach to creating shared sustainable value for all stakeholders, the society and the planet, not only by operating in a socially responsible and ethical manner but by playing an active role in building a sustainable future for our nation.

“Our commitment to the reforestation of the Olokemeji Forest Reserve, which is aimed at improving the quality of life for the community and people of Ogun State, is one of such activities. On completion, it will ensure retention of rainfall runoffs within the watershed and recharge the aquifers, preventing soil erosion and ultimately reducing CO2 emissions” she said.

Morgan further stressed that NB Plc remains absolutely committed to promoting forest regeneration and sustainable ecological conditions which would help to secure a better future for the environment as a whole.

For more information on the NB Plc Brewing a Better World initiative, please visit https://nbplc.com/better-world.html

