Veteran Broadcaster, Jimi Disu, Joins 99.3 Nigeria Info

Jimi Disu, a veteran broadcaster, joins the 99.3 Nigeria Info stellar cast of presenters.

99. 3 Nigeria Info FM, is the home of Nigeria’s biggest conversation on radio, with the best of talk time for listeners to air their views on topical issues around news, current affairs and sports.

Jimi Disu, the new entrant to the Nigeria Info family believes firmly in the objectives of the station, which believes the listener is key.

He said: “radio is essential in communication and probably the most important. I also believe in the midst of serious talk, sometimes you need to lighten the burden of the listener; that has always been at the back of my mind. You are in for a whole load of fun, information and entertainment and you don’t want to touch the dial.”

According to the Head of Station’s Mr Femi-Obong Daniels: “Nigeria info as a talk radio has over the years consolidated its promise to get Nigerians talking. We consistently bring to the fore thoroughbred professionals in broadcast journalism to drive conversation on our platforms all across the country. In continuing with this culture, we are having Jimi Disu on Nigeria info 99.3 Lagos as part of our mandate to deliver first class talk radio to the listening public.”

Tune in to 99.3 Nigeria Info and let’s talk! With Jimi Disu on the following shows and days listed below:

TUESDAYS-FRIDAYS

DAILIES TODAY (7:30 -8:00am) – This is a 30minutes newspaper headline analysis program (sponsored by MTN)

DAILIES DIGEST with Jimi Disu is a news and current affairs program brought to you by MTN (9am -10am)

SATURDAYS

THE DISCOURSE with Jimi Disu Current affairs and Human-interest program, also brought to you by MTN (8am – 9am)