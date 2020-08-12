WEDDING: Couple Expresses Appreciation to President Buhari, Others for ‘Overwhelming Support’

Related News

Following a successful wedding ceremony held in Sokoto, Sokoto State, at the weekend, the newly wedded couple, Alhaji Abubakar Musa and Zainab Shehu Fodio, have expressed appreciation for the overwhelming support by President Muhammadu Buhari and other top dignitaries.

The appreciation which was contained in a statement signed by the couple also appreciated the huge attendance of people from all walks of life who were part of their joy.

It will be recalled that a Federal Government delegation led by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, and other members of the delegation including Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi were in Sokoto to grace the wedding ceremony of Alhaji Abubakar Musa and Zainab Shehu Fodio.

The delegation represented President Muhammadu Buhari and delivered his goodwill to the families of Ambassador Shehu Malami, CON, OFR and that of Late Alhaji Musa Abubakar during the wedding fatiha of their children.

The wedding fatiha was held at the residence of Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, the Wazirin Sokoto.

Other dignitaries in attendance were Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, immediate past governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dangyadi, representatives of Osun State Governor, His Eminence, the Emir of Gwandu and other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, leader of the presidential delegation, Malami, during a courtesy to Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Sa’ad Abubakar said; “As rightly stated by His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, and His Excellency, the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon Waziri Aminu Tambuwal, the presidential delegation is here to represent His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The president sent us to witness this great occasion of the Wedding Fatiha of your daughter, Zainab Shehu Fadio and our own Abubakar Musa, which has just been celebrated.

The groom, Alhaji Abubakar Musa (left), the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III exchanging pleasantries during the wedding Fatiha between Alhaji abubakar Musa and Zainab Shehu Fodio in Sokoto at the weekend.

“Mr President has directed us to come over specifically to express his happiness and share in your joy on this auspicious occasion of the wedding ceremony and to further express his gratitude over all the support you have overtime been extending to his government with particular reference to security matters and associated suggestions that you have been rendering, which have proven very positive in establishing the desired peace in this our country.

The Minister of Justice expressed gratitude to the Sultan over the reception accorded the presidential delegation while in Sokoto.

The couple’s statement reads in part: “On behalf of ourselves and families, we wish to humbly and most respectfully register our appreciation to His Excellency President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, who served as guardian (Waliy) represented by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami SAN for and on behalf of the groom.

“Our heartfelt appreciation equally goes to the presidential delegation at the wedding fatiha led by the Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Alh Maigari Dingyadi (Katukan Sokoto).

The statement further reads, “Special thanks also goes to the chief hosts His Excellency RT. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Governor of Sokoto State, The Chairman APC Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State His Excellency Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Royal Father of the day His Eminence Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III CFR Mni the Sultan of Sokoto.

“Other Governors present at the wedding were Excellencies the Governors of Gombe, and Edo States, Honourable Ministers, Distinguished Senators and Hon. Members House of Representatives, former State Governors, Royal Highnesses and religious leaders.

“Of special mention is the Inspector General of Police IGP M. A. Adamu Mni and his entourage who despite tight schedules found it necessary to attend to our wedding fatiha.

“Special appreciation to my father Alhaji Lawal Bawa AIG Rtd. CON MNI, friends, family and all other dignitaries including but not limited to former Governor of Sokoto State Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, Wazirin Sokoto Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, Jarman Sokoto Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo A. A.

“Special thanks to the father of the Bride Ambassador Shehu Malami CON, OFR (Sarkin Sudan of Wurno), Sokoto State Deputy Governor His Excellency Hon. Manir Dan Iya (Sardaunan Kware), Distinguished Senators Adamu Aliero and Rochas Okorocha to mention but few for rejoicing and attending to our wedding fatiha.”

“Special recognition to the national executives of the National Association of Nigerian students (NANS), National Youth Council of Nigeria with their stakeholders and other youth groups.”

The couple concluded with all thanks to Allah, “We are humbled and delighted. It is indeed a great moment of joy and pleasure to receive such an immeasurable show of love, support and prayers.

“We pray Allah SWT to reward you all abundantly. Please accept our deepest thanks and appreciation.

”Once again, thank you Mr. President!”

