Phillips Consulting Launches Micro-Courses to Boost Learning for Future of Work in Nigeria

To improve learning for the future of work in the Nigeria, Philips Consulting has launched a microservices platform tagged Micro-Courses to help entrepreneurs, ideapreneurs, and big corporate boost learning of work in Nigeria.

Launched in Lagos recently, Micro-courses is a tool that seeks to drive the reskilling of ecosystems and support diverse communities, with interactive platforms that bridge the transition gap into the future.

Work as it is known has always poised to undergo a massive transformation driven by several developments. It has been characterized by conflicting information and rooted behaviors for almost a decade. This left plenty of room for debates across the advancement of technology, the talent evolution, the data boom, and more. The reality, however, is that the transformation of work is painting an even bigger picture than we envisioned or planned for. The creative destruction of Coivd-19 has ultimately led to an acceleration of said changes and workplaces have been taken over by radical innovation.

The senior Consultant Learning Innovation at Philips Consulting, Fokanferanmi Okojie said, “Several mega-trends are bringing a radical shift to the way we work, live and learn. We are looking, listening, learning, and creating banisters for all genres of the corporate world to transition smoothly on the unprecedented path to the future of work”.

Despite emergence from the pandemic lockdown, he said, “Our unemployment rates are skyrocketing daily, youth are shaken and those currently employed are unprepared for the future that is speedily presenting itself.”

“The systems designed to support learning at all levels are just as inadequately prepped for the change. The quality of our long-term professional talent pool is dwindling and the influx of youths into the workforce only fails deeper when they are on-boarded to a corporate system with no plan for the future of work,” Okojie said.

According to Nwaji Jibunoh, Head of Training at Philips Consulting, “Nigeria is at the inflection point where the name of the new game is how best prepared you are for the future. Upskilling yourself will no longer be about fulfilling requirements but about survival”.

Jibunoh stated that as technology continues to evolve and adoption accelerated, moving closer and closer towards fully automated systems, the future of work and the emerging technology skillsets required, are no longer conversations for tomorrow, but rather, for today. COVID-19 has forced us to re-imagine the way that we work digitally, and it has brought reality into our lives in many unimaginable ways. The growth of the digital workplace will continue unabated.

Meanwhile, the managing director of Philips Consulting, Rob Taiwo said, “Covid-19 has accelerated the rate of technology adoption. Recent pandemic GDP indicators in Nigeria suggest that we will continue to see ICT growth.”

“However, whilst we expect the impact to remain fairly low in the manufacturing sector, we can expect major disruption in financial services and logistics. Policy change and training are powerful tools that the public and private sector can use to prepare human capital for the impending disruption”, he said.

As an innovative and tech-driven company, Phillips Consulting has developed a solution that shall address the challenges this current environment faces, adding that the pcl. Micro Courses is a Virtually led interactive learning intervention.”

Taiwo said, “Our learning team will psychometrically profile learners and guide them to courses they genuinely need for their development. Every course offered is an opportunity to interact with hundreds of minds per bite-sized session and active learners are prioritized into the pcl. talent pool for job opportunities. These courses will inspire, educate, and shape learning for the future, whilst disrupting a stagnant career trajectory.”