Polaris Bank *833# smart code offers seamless, easy payments and other banking services

Polaris Bank is encouraging its customers to limit their use of cash and avail themselves of its USSD *833# Smart Code for payments on the go to ensure social distancing and need to stay safe.

The Bank’s USSD smart code (*833#) offers quick, convenient and seamless banking services to the users to carry out their transactions easily from any type of phone without the need for data.

Existing customers and prospects who get enrolled on the USSD smart code service, get instant access to PayDay Loan called Polaris Salary Advance and also stand a chance to get 100% bonus airtime every time they buy airtime.

The platform provides higher transaction limit up to N1m per day. Other features and benefits of the USSD service include quick top-up and data, funds transfers, payday loan, bills payment, check balance, automatic transaction receipts (to email), buy WAEC/JAMB PIN, block account and many more.

Dial *833*0# to register today!

Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to the delivery of industry-defining products and services across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.