I didn’t purchase any house for my son in Abuja — Malami

The minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, has denied allegations that he purchased a house worth N300 million for his son in Abuja.

Mr Malami also disowned pictures and videos showing ceremonies linked with the wedding said to have been observed without observance of social distancing.

The minister’ son, Abdulazeez Malami, tied the knot on Friday in Kano.

Read the full statement issues by Malami’s spokesperson, Dr Umar Gwandu:

The wedding fatiha of the eldest son of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abdulazeez Abubakar Malami took place under strict observance of the protocols and guidelines of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

Honourable Attorney-Genral of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami,SAN thanked friends, well-wishers and the general public for their prayers, goodwill for the wedding fatiha which took place Saturday, 11th July, 2020 in Kano.

Malami expressed appreciation for the understanding demonstrated due to COVID-19 pandamic the wedding fatiha was low-keyed.

Earlier the Minister has communicated in writing notifying friends and colleagues that due to current situation of COVID-19 he only solicited for their prayers and goodwill.

It is important to note that the wedding fatiha took place in Kano on Saturday 11th July, 2020 in the morning. Any other activity before or after the wedding fatiha is not connected with the marriage and we therefore disassociate ourselves from it in its entirety.

The attention of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has been drawn to amischievous, deceitful and perfidious publication by the notorious factory of fake news in Nigeria, the Sahara Reporters with an intent to spread lies.

It is regrettable that the information communication technology tools have been hijacked by disgruntled elements in spreading fake news and blatant lies.

The report by the media is a clear violation of ethical journalism practices on verification of facts and authentication of claims. It evinces lack of professionalism and exposes rash and reckless presentation of figment of imaginations shrouded with bigotry and bundled with sentiments of unscrupulous questions.

For instance, who is the vendor of the purported house bought for the son of the Minister in Abuja at N300m? Where is the so-called mansion located in Abuja? Where are the title documents?

While refuting the claim, Malami said “God knows that I did not purchase any house for him in Abuja. Not even a rented house was secured for my son in Abuja, because he has no plan to live in Abuja”.

The allegation of hiring private jets for the marriage was preposterous. It is common knowledge that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had neither a father nor mother anywhere in Nigeria to be conveyed to Kano for the wedding. Who, then the Attorney-General is using the chartered flight to convey? Which jets are chartered? Who paid for the charter? Through which means was the money paid?

It is one of such libelous publications of which Sahara reporters is commonly known for targeted at selected few for unsubstantiated fabricated allegations while overlooking more serious reasonable allegations visibly open against its favoured sectional kingsmen.

Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu

(Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice)

Saturday 11th July, 2020