SN Medical Unveils Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award

…aims to recognize the unsung heroes of the medical practice

ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s leading supplier of Medical Diagnostic Products and Services, has flagged off the inaugural edition of the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award aimed at recognising and rewarding the unsung heroes (Medical Laboratory Scientists) of medical practice in Nigeria.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, the Executive Director, ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Mr. Felix Ofungwu, disclosed that the award was instituted as part of the company’s contribution towards encouraging and promoting excellence amongst Medical Laboratory Scientists in Nigeria.

Ofungwu described Medical Laboratory Scientists as the Unsung Heroes of the Medical practice who play a very key role in health service delivery and are well-deserving of honour and recognition like their other counterparts in the medical sector.

“Medical Laboratory Scientists are the bedrock of the medical practice as all others including the Doctors, Nurses and Pharmacists rely on their diagnosis to provide quality healthcare and treatment. They have always been in the background but now with the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award, they will be brought to the limelight and celebrated,” he said.

He further disclosed that entry for the award is now open from Wednesday, June 24, 2020, and would close on August 22, 2020.

He called on interested medical laboratory scientists to download the form from ISN’s website; www.isnmedical.com for free. He enjoined applicants to complete the form and submit it for verification and evaluation by the jury.

Speaking on eligibility, he stated that an applicant must have the requisite academic qualification, must be registered with the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), and must be working in a registered Laboratory or Hospital.

Ofungwu disclosed that the Winner of the Award would receive a cash prize of One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00), a Capacity Development Training, and a donation of Medical Lab Equipment/Reagents worth One Million Naira to the Laboratory or Hospital where he or she works.

“The first runner-up will receive a cash prize of Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N750, 000.00) and a Capacity Development Training, the second runner-up will receive a cash prize of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500, 000.00) and a Capacity Development Training while 7 other finalists will receive consolatory prizes of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000.00) each,” he added.

L-R , The Project Consultant, ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award, Mr Daniel Adewuni, the Executive Director SN Products Nigeria Limited, Mr. Felix Ofungwu, the immediate Past President, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientist of Nigeria (AMLSN), Dr. Toyosi Raheem and the Head, Business Development & Client Services, Dr. Sandra Achebe during the flag off of the maiden edition of the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award held in Lagos today.

In his remarks at the flag-off the event, the Project Consultant for the Initiative, Mr. Daniel Adewuni noted that entries would be screened and marked by an esteemed panel of judges drawn from both the medical laboratory science profession as well as the media who will select the top 10 finalist and the eventual winners.

Adewuni commended the Federal Ministry of Health, the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), and the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) for endorsing the initiative.

Also speaking at the flag-off event, the Immediate Past President, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, AMLSN, Dr. Toyosi Raheem, expressed gratitude on behalf of Medical Laboratory Scientists across the country for this recognition, taking into account their many years of hard work.

Raheem stated that the award is not only a competition amongst medical laboratory scientists, but also an inter-institutional competition because the prizes and rewards will be extended to the institutions wherein the winners work and will also bring recognition to medical laboratories and institutions.

About ISN Products Nigeria Limited

ISN Products Nigeria Ltd. is the leading supplier of medical diagnostic products and services in Nigeria. As the authorized agent and distributor for Roche Diagnostics GmbH in Nigeria, we supply more reagent parameters for clinical chemistry and immunology than any other company in Nigeria. Our aim at ISN Products Nigeria LTD is to encourage the use of these parameters for diagnostic information in clinical chemistry laboratories throughout the country.

Over the last 4 decades, ISN has grown rapidly and established itself as a leader in the medical diagnostics distribution business with 9 offices across Nigeria and 4 offices in Ghana. ISN has also expanded into other product and service segments, including diabetes care, cold chain storage and distribution, and biomedical engineering services.