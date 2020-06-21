“A Match Made In Food Heaven”: Coca-Cola & Dominos Collaborate On ‘Deal of the Summer’

Being an unapologetic foodie has its perks, but it often comes at a cost. For all the crazy meals that you can imagine, there is a chance it comes with a corresponding crazy bill.

So when you hear that you may be getting a freebie to accompany your meal, it’s certainly cause for celebration.

Dominos and Coca-Cola have announced a pretty exciting collaboration which would allow you to get a free bottle of Coca-Cola, Sprite or Fanta when ordering any of the Domino’s Chairman deal, Smallie combo or delivery deal.

You know what this means right?

Date night is now even more lit as you can Netflix and chill with a sizzling box of pizza and cold bottle of Coca-Cola. All of this from the comfort of your home as Domino is stepping up its game by slashing its delivery limit to N2,000.

If this doesn’t get you excited, I don’t know what will?

2020 may be a pretty strange year but at least with deals like this, we can look back on the year, and say, we came, we saw, we conquered and we had some truly memorable meals.

