Star Lite Expands Product Offering With the Launch of New 45cl Bottle

Nigeria’s first lite beer, Star Lite, recently unveiled a new bottle size to expand available options for their loyal consumers.

The new 45cl bottle which promises the same refreshing and 100% natural taste was revealed to consumers via an Instagram Live session with a couple of on-air personalities, influencers and consumers in attendance.

The brand used the hour long IG Live session which was hosted by popular on-air personality, BigMoNaija, to help consumers connect with one another, share experiences and have a good time amid banter and laughter.

Star Lite launched in 2014 with just a 60cl bottle and was welcomed by consumers given its low alcohol content, which was just 4%, reduced beer calories and its 100% natural ingredients. It also set itself apart, being the first beer in Nigeria with a beer temperature indicator, which changed colour whenever the beer was at the best cold temperature for drinking.

Since then, the brand has remained a favourite for consumers seeking something refreshing to help them ease off a bit, without losing their cool or going all the way.

Speaking on the new Star Lite 45cl bottle, Brand Manager, Star Lager Beer, Olaoluwa Babalola, said “the new product SKU maintains Star Lite’s promise of a crisp refreshing taste, however, with the new bottle consumers will get to enjoy social moments for longer as it contains lower alcohol.”

On the back of the Brand’s new campaign ‘Enjoy Lighter Moments’, BigMoNaija, and his influencer friend Osama Akpunonu, popularly known as Osama the Comedian used the platform to make jokes about their funny and cool drink experiences and got fans to share some of theirs too.

The launch weekend wrapped up with the #LighterMoments afterparty with DJ TTB giving the online guests a delightful time as he juggled out his playlist of classic and trending Nigerian jams.

“It is beyond Impressive what we have been able to achieve with this launch. As a company we are always in the forefront of leading and shaping trends based on our knowledge of our consumers,” remarked Emmanuel Oriakhi, the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Star remains one of the most recognized beer brands in the world and the category pioneer in Nigeria. The brand is well known for its affinity with sports and entertainment and continues to cater to a wide range of consumers especially since the inclusion of Star Lite and Star Radler into its brand portfolio.