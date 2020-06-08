Fidelity Bank donates COVID-19 Isolation Centre to Anambra State

L-R: Commissioner for Housing, Anambra State, Arch. Mike Okonkwo; Regional Bank Head, Fidelity Bank PLC, Henry Asiegbu; Deputy Governor, Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke; Commissioner for Health, Anambra State, Dr Vincent Okpala; Representative, Aguata 2 Constituency at the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Okechukwu Okoye, during the Hand-over of the 50 - Bed COVID-19 Isolation Centre renovated and equipped by Fidelity Bank PLC at the Ekwuluobia General Hospital. Aguata LGA to the Anambra State Government - Weekend
Consistent with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) objectives, Fidelity Bank Plc has handed over a 50-bed capacity isolation centre at Ekwulobia General Hospital to the Anambra State Government.

Equipped with medical equipment and other state-of-the-art facilities, the bank on Saturday donated the isolation centre to assist the Willie Obiano-led administration in the fight against the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Regional Bank Head (RBH), Awka, Fidelity Bank, Henry Asiegbu pointed out that the gesture was part of the bank’s CSR policy, anchored on a commitment to enhancing the lives and wellbeing of communities where the bank operates.

“The government and people of Anambra State have been very supportive of Fidelity Bank. It was therefore expedient that we rose to the occasion to fund this centre for the benefit of the people of Ndi-Anambra and Nigeria,” Mr Asiegbu said.

Mr Asiegbu noted that Fidelity Bank had Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria remained at the forefront of galvanizing requisite resources to support government’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic as exemplified by monetary donations to other state governments including Plateau State, Kebbi State, Benue State, Kano State, amongst others.

“This is in spite of our contributions to the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID),” he said.

According to him corporate philanthropy and social giving is at the core of the Fidelity Bank’s philosophy and outlook because the bank believes that organisations and the societies where they do business are in a symbiotic relationship.

In his remarks, the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, said the facility will enable COVID-19 patients in the state to receive first-rate medical treatment.

Mr Obiano, who was represented by his deputy, Nkem Okeke, said although the number of COVID-19 cases in Anambra remained minimal, the facility was necessary to ensure the state’s readiness for any eventuality. He also thanked the bank for its laudable contributions to the growth and development of Anambra State.

Speaking in the same vein, Commissioner for Health, Vincent Okpala, said the 50-bed capacity Isolation Centre has the capacity to effectively cater to the needs of patients.

Mr Okpala commended Fidelity Bank for the gesture, describing it as a demonstration of good neighbourliness. He said the facility is equipped with oxygen concentrator machines, mobilizers and other machines that will help the fight against COVID-19.

