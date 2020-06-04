A peep into Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s Network 11-100 initiative, By Ismaila Uba Misilli

Related News

The starting point was the launch of the Network 11-100 project, which targets the construction of 100 kilomtres of roads in each of the 11 LGAs of the state.

And then followed the widespread roads construction across the nooks and crannies of the state signifying that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is in a hurry to open up rural communities and connect them to cities as well as improve transportation of goods and services for the overall socio-economic development of the state.

Road projects executed and the ones being executed by the administration include the construction of 16km Malala – Zaune – Dukkuyel road in Dukku LGA, 15km Mararraba – Jabba – Sambo Daji – Pandi Kola – Gwarar – Garin Wada road in Akko LGA, 21km Degri – Bembelem – Reme – Dong – Talasse road in Balanga LGA, upgrading of 19km Gona – Garko – Gujuba – Kalshingi road with spur to Maidugu in Akko LGA and upgrading of 26km Billiri – Gujuba – Kamu – Awak road in Billiri LGA,

It is indeed forward looking that road projects inherited from the immediate past administration have also been continued and financed.

Such road projects are those of the 11.25KM network in Jekadafari North in Gombe LGA, construction of 11.50km Malam Inna – Kurba – Titi road with spur to Kundulum in Gombe, Y/Deba, Akko and Kwami LGA, 23.53km Gombe Township roads phase VI in Gombe LGA including Dawaki, Madaki, Bolari-East etc,30km Ladongor – Kwiba – Amtawalam – Pobawure – Sabon Layi – Ayaba road in Billiri LGA,15km Bambam – Tula – Yiri in Kaltungo LGA and the 9.50km Boltongo – Nono road with spur to Garin Malami in Y/Deba.

Others are 11.50km road taking off from Gombe/Potiskum Federal Highway – Gerkwami – Daniya road in Kwami LGA, 27km Dukku – Kalam – Dokoro – road in Dukku LGA, 36km Dukku – Dokoro – Jamari road in Dukku, 9km Bajoga Township road in Funakaye LGA, 9.10km Bambam – Nwona – Kutare – Yola road in Balanga LGA, 1.59km road network in Rice/Vegetable oil Industrial Cluster at Nasarawo in Gombe LGA, 13km Kumo – Kalshingi road in Akko LGA, rehabilitation of 42km Ngaji Bauchi – Baure – Zambuk – Lubo – Daban Fulani road in Kwami and Y/Deba, 9.9km dualization of the section of Bauchi Gombe Federal Highway Phase II (Tumfure International Conference Centre – New City Gate in Gombe and Akko LGAs to ease means of transportation and economic activities. To complement the essence of the huge investment on roads, the government also procured 50 brand new 18-seater buses for the Gombe State Transport Service ( Gombe Line).

One of the road projects being executed by the Governor Inuwa Yahaya administration

