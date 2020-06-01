COVID-19: OPay Commits N50 Million to Provide Relief Support for Nigerians

Related News

Nigerian financial service technology company OPay has announced it will be committing more than N50 million in its initial efforts in providing relief support for less privileged Nigerians and front-line medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First, as part of its #DoMore initiative, OPay is dedicating 1% of every airtime transaction done via the OPay app to purchase relief materials for the vulnerable population during the pandemic.

Starting in Lagos, OPay will be partnering with local non-governmental organizations to identify and reach the less privileged communities and families. To ensure the most efficient use of funds, OPay leveraged its new eCommerce marketplace platforms, OTrade and OMall, to source materials from sellers at lower prices and better quality than otherwise could be found. The company plans to continue this effort in several other cities across the country.

OPay Nigeria’s Country Manager, Iniabasi Akpan, says “As we continue to support the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, we must also acknowledge that many Nigerians are going through a very tough time. As a company that has grown to be strong because of the patronage of Nigerians, it is OPay’s duty to, therefore, provide as much support to the less privileged in our communities as possible. We are convinced that Nigerians are resilient, and together we will do more and triumph over this pandemic.”

OPay is partnering with NGOs – Slum2School and Dreams From The Slum – who have years of experience in identifying and distributing the relief materials to urban communities who need them the most.

READ ALSO:

Secondly, to support front-line medical workers who are at highest risks, the top-leading fintech company donated 40,000 face masks to support the Lagos State Government’s #MaskupLagos initiative set up to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the country in May. It commits to donating another 300,000 face masks to the most impacted hospitals in Nigeria in partnership with other Nigerian public and financial institutions.

About OPay

OPay is a leading mobile money (MMO) and financial technology platform in Nigeria, dedicated to accelerating financial inclusion through technology. Currently, it has a network of 300,000 agents, 5 million registered app users, and an ever-increasing range of financial and related services for Nigerians. In addition, it has recently launched a series of new digital platforms, including eCommerce OMall and OTrade, urban logistics and delivery solution OExpress, and multi-passenger ride-sharing service OHitch. OPay enjoys one of the strongest supports from international investors among Nigerian financial technology companies.

OPay launched its mobile payment service in August 2018, creating an infrastructure on which the company is now also adding new services. The agent-centric mobile payment operation focuses on reaching the massive unbanked population of Nigeria. OPay’s vision is to rapidly support the realization of Nigeria’s vision for financial inclusion for everyone, through the use of global-leading technology.

About Slum2School

Slum2School is a volunteer-driven development organisation transforming the society by empowering underserved children in slums and remote communities with quality education, entrepreneurial skills, and psychosocial support to enable them to realise their full potential and become social reformers.

About Dreams From The Slum

Dreams from the slum is an initiative committed to making the dreams of vulnerable persons living in remote and desolate communities a reality through a three-pronged approach on Education, Empowerment and Mentorship.