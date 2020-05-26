TEDxYaba set to host Convergence, “largest online event in Africa”

Related News

TEDxYaba, an independently organized TED event dedicated to fostering Pan-African ideas has announced its major TEDx event of the year, tagged CONVERGENCE.

The event is set to hold on May 30th, 2020.

This event which will take place virtually due to the current restrictions of social distancing guidelines will bring together some of the finest thinkers and innovators involved in creating impact within Africa.

It also seeks to spotlight ideas around how Africa take advantage of its multi-diversity in build a more integrated continent.

The event will explore potent questions like:

● How does technology help people of unrelated tribes and languages effectively collaborate?

● What examples of language and economic convergence exist and how can African countries leverage those to their advantage?

● What does a unified passport mean for travel and tourism in Africa?

● How can Africa’s technology ecosystems leverage each other’s strengths for greater impact?

● In what ways can indigenous knowledge combined with advances in science and technology generate new breakthroughs?

● How can we promote peace and security within our borders despite our different views?

To drive such strategic conversations, TEDxYaba has curated talks from some of the brightest intellectuals and industry leaders who are currently involved in creating impact within Africa and are equipped with up-to-date insights in building the African continent.

Described as a conversation about Africa’s collective future, TEDxYaba is confident this event couldn’t have been better timed as the world is at a time where we’re witnessing the power of collective effort in tackling the current global issue.

“More than ever before, we believe that now is the time to come together and chart a course for the future,” explains Emmanuel Adegboye, the Co-licensee for TEDxYaba as he gives insight to the motivation for the event.

Since 2017, TEDxYaba has inspired by its strong roots in Yaba, Lagos – the centre of Africa’s largest technology ecosystem has curated conversations on its platforms with the hope of catalysing and inspiring further corresponding actions capable of setting Africa for a more sustainable future. TEDxYaba has the vision to be the foremost platform for African ideas on the continent.

To attend this event, you can register at tedxyaba.com/register and receive a follow-up email indicating the time of the virtual event with a link for participation.