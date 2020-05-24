Eid-el-Fitri: Cross River Health Commissioner celebrates with Muslims

The Commissioner for Health, Cross River State, Betta Edu, joined Muslim Faithful in the state to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Mrs Edu, a medical doctor, visited the Muslim community in Bogobiri, Calabar, on Sunday, to celebrate with the Muslims and also used the opportunity to do sensitisation on the novel coronavirus.

Mrs Edu called on the Muslims to remain steadfast to the inherent lessons and ideals of the month.

She appealed to the Muslims in Cross River State to continue to exhibit the virtues of godliness, philanthropy, good neighbourliness, contentment and righteousness, which the Ramadan stands for.

She charged them to pray for the elimination of the coronavirus in the country and to also pray for the peace and unity of Nigeria. “It is our belief that, with our collective efforts, Cross River State and beyond will witness phenomenal growth and development,” she said.

The commissioner, who is the head of COVID-19 Taskforce in Cross River State, advised the Muslim communities in the state to adhere to all the health directives given by the government, like frequent hand washing, use of nose mask, and the avoidance of public gathering.

They must avoid crowding in the mosque as places of worship open in the state, she said.

There is no confirmed case of the coronavirus in Cross River State.

