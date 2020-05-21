COVID-19: IT firm, Kougar Solutions, Donates to FCT Administration

Related News

An IT security company, Kougar Solutions and Allied Services Limited has donated a thermal & artificial intelligence system to the Federal Capital Territory Administration to help curb the spread of the covid-19 pandemic in the FCT.

Group Managing Director, Mr Rony Melhem who made the presentation to the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said the company partnered with HIKVISION in making the donation.

Speaking at the event, the minister said the FCTA appreciates such gesture exhibited by KOUGAR in helping curb the spread of the pandemic and emphasized the need for every one to ensure that the comply with the directives issued by the FCTA, NCDC as well as the Federal Government to ensure that there are minimal contact between persons so as to reduce the spread of this virus.

Reiterating what the FCTA Minister said, the GMD, Mr Melhem, stated that as specialists in the issues of IT Security, Kougar is interested in helping the FCT curb spread of the virus, hence the introduction of this intelligence system through their partner HIKVISION.

He said the company is hopeful that this will be a giant stride in helping curb the spread of the covid-19.