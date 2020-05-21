COVID-19: IT firm, Kougar Solutions, Donates to FCT Administration

From left: Group Managing Director, Kougar, Rony Melhem, Honorable Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Member FCT Advisory Committee on Covid-19, Mohammed Jammal and Ag Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, FCTA, Dr. Jummai Ahmadu.
From left: Group Managing Director, Kougar, Rony Melhem, Honorable Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Member FCT Advisory Committee on Covid-19, Mohammed Jammal and Ag Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, FCTA, Dr. Jummai Ahmadu.

An IT security company, Kougar Solutions and Allied Services Limited has donated a thermal & artificial intelligence system to the Federal Capital Territory Administration to help curb the spread of the covid-19 pandemic in the FCT.

Group Managing Director, Mr Rony Melhem who made the presentation to the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, said the company partnered with HIKVISION in making the donation.

Speaking at the event, the minister said the FCTA appreciates such gesture exhibited by KOUGAR in helping curb the spread of the pandemic and emphasized the need for every one to ensure that the comply with the directives issued by the FCTA, NCDC as well as the Federal Government to ensure that there are minimal contact between persons so as to reduce the spread of this virus.

Reiterating what the FCTA Minister said, the GMD, Mr Melhem, stated that as specialists in the issues of IT Security, Kougar is interested in helping the FCT curb spread of the virus, hence the introduction of this intelligence system through their partner HIKVISION.

He said the company is hopeful that this will be a giant stride in helping curb the spread of the covid-19.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.