Promasidor Contributes over N280 Million in Cash, Food Products towards COVID-19 Fight

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world with numbers of confirmed cases increasing astronomically daily in Nigeria and globally, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd has joined forces with other critical stakeholders in the fight to contain further spread of the deadly virus with the contribution of over N280 million.

Promasidor, a leading food & dairy company, makers of Cowbell, Loya, Miksi, SunVita, Top Tea and Onga seasoning, has made a direct cash contribution as well as donation of its quality food products in the fight against COVID-19.

While the food company donated N200 million cash for the exclusive purchase of equipment and the setting up of isolation centers required in the nationwide fight against COVID-19 through the Nigeria Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID), it has also donated some of its quality products worth over N80 million to Lagos and Ekiti State Governments.

From the N80 million products support, the company has donated milk, beverages, cereals and seasoning products worth N44million in support of the food bank in Lagos state.

Similarly, it has given products worth N 34 million to Ekiti state even as it gave products worth N5.7 million to Isolo community, a major part of Lagos metropolis that plays host to its operational headquarters.

Marketing Manager, Promasidor Nigeria – Mr. Abiodun Ayodeji handing over the product donations to the Oba of Isolo – His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabiru Kolawole Alani Agbabiaka

 

Speaking on the company’s gesture during a media chat in Lagos, the Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Anders Einarsson, stated “Promasidor’s intervention in the support of the COVID-19 crisis that we are facing in Nigeria is a threefold intervention strategy: it comes in form of cash contribution to the tune of N200million that we are contributing to the CACOVID initiative for a nationwide reach”.
“We are also intervening in the form of food support to the people in dire need of food, and that is being distributed across three key initiatives. We are giving food support to Lagos and Ekiti States, as well as food support to the Isolo community in Lagos,”.

Explaining further, the company boss noted: “Isolo community is very close to our heart. It’s the community, in which we have been operating in the last few years, and we are seeing and witnessing every day the struggles that her citizens are facing. It’s important that we partner with our direct host community.

“We are working with Ekiti State on a specific backward integration project which we are doing in Ikun Dairy Farm, we are giving N34million in the form of food products. And finally, we have given products worth N5.7million in value to Isolo Community through the traditional ruler of the community, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabiru Kolawole Alani Agbabiaka” he said.

While receiving the products donations from Promasidor, Mrs. Abisola Olusanya, Special Adviser to Governor of Lagos State on Agriculture commended the company over its corporate gesture to the state and her citizens.

“We must appreciate Promasidor for this generous gesture towards the state and its citizens. I want to assure Lagosians on behalf of Promasidor that these items would be well expended by giving them to vulnerable groups, which includes the aged, the indigent people among others. At such a time like this when COVID-19 is ravaging all over the world, we will do our best to ensure that it gets into the right hands,” she said.

