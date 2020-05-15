Dettol Donates Hygiene Products to Support Lagos State’s COVID-19 Fight

Related News

To strengthen efforts against the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Hygiene brand, Dettol on Thursday, April 30, 2020, donated over 12,000 units of it’s Antiseptic liquid and Antibacterial soap to the Lagos State Safety Commission. This comes as part of concerted private and public sector efforts nationwide to ensure that citizens continue to adhere to safe health practices and in light of the global pandemic.

This donation forms part of Dettol’s contribution to the state government’s active measures of providing palliatives, which includes the distribution of its hygiene products such as Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and antiseptic soaps, to vulnerable residents across the state.

According to the Commission, the products were needed as “In the course of going around Lagos State to educate and enforce the compulsory lockdown, the major problem we faced in different communities was hunger and hygiene. We have been distributing food and hygiene products and we appreciate Dettol’s contribution to our cause. It will go a long way in helping a lot of vulnerable people.”

Speaking on the donations, the General Manager, RB Nigeria, Dayanand Sriram, says “RB is glad to extend its support in the fight against COVID-19 to the Lagos state government with the donation of our hygiene products. Dettol protects from up to 100 illness causing germs, and we will not relent in our advocacy of good hygiene practices and support for the country during and after this pandemic,”

The hygiene products were received by Mr. Taiwo Fesomu, Director Admin & HR, on behalf of the Lagos State Safety Commission at Alausa Secretariat, Lagos.

Dettol has made other donations and contributions to the States and Federal governments/ organizations since Nigeria recorded cases of the virus. They have collaborated with the NCDC to educate the public on COVID-19 prevention, and also donated it’s hygiene products to the Ogun State government as part of its stimulus package to cater for vulnerable citizens impacted by the lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak.