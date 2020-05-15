AB Haske Foundation distributes palliative to 14,000 vulnerable persons in Adamawa

Related News

A philanthropic Nongovernmental organisation in Adamawa State, A.B Haske Foundation, has commenced distribution of palliative materials to the needy across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The initiative, according to the NGO, is aimed at giving succor to the poor and vulnerable persons in the face of hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The distribution kick-started on Tuesday with Mayo-Belwa, Jada, Ganye and Toungo local government areas in the southern senatorial zone of the state.

So far, over the distribution has covered 12 local governments comprising nine in southern zone and three (Song, Hong and Girei) in the Central Zone.

Speaking while flagging off the distribution, chairman of the foundation, Chaise Bansi, who represented the founder, Alhaji Abdullahi Bashir (Chiroman Ganye) said the distribution was targeted at 14,000 persons from across the state to provide succour at a time of hardship.

“We have studied the situation and find out that with the issue of coronavirus our people are in need and experiencing hardship. This is why in addition to our normal interventions, the founder decided to support the vulnerable persons directly with this relief package,” Mr Bansi said.

Some of the beneficiaries interviewed in Mayo-Belwa couldn’t hide their joy.

The expressed delight at the humanitarian gesture by the AB Haske Foundation, as they prayed for the founder for his thoughtful intervention.

From Jada, the foundation moved to Ganye and Toungo local government areas where the same gesture was replicated to physically-challenged, widows and vulnerable persons in the society.

Coordinator of the AB Haske Foundation in Toungo, Hamman Adama Baba Soba said they will ensure judicious distribution of the palliative packages to intended beneficiaries in all wards of the local governments.

Commending the foundation, the district head of Kiri in Toungo local government area, Musa Gindau, said this was the first time he was witnessing such gesture since becoming the district head over 22 years ago.

“We have never seen such a thing. We are happy and we will remained grateful. We pray for the person who has done this for our people.”

Similar praises and appreciation greeted the distribution team as they move from one local government to another delivering the packages to persons living with disabilities and other poor persons.

Speaking with our reporter, Mr Haske said the foundation has been carrying out a number of activities in support of the indigent in the state.

“We have constructed many boreholes and the foundation has awarded scholarship to students from poor families. This is just an extension of the foundation’s activities.”

He said the idea is to give back to the society and help vulnerable members of the society to balance the odds.