The Regent School donates 180 beds to new isolation centre in Abuja

Abuja’s foremost private educational institution, The Regent School, has donated all its school beds to one of the nation’s capital isolation centres for the treatment of coronavirus.

The school has been at the forefront of those rising to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immediately after a lockdown was announced in Abuja in March, the school decided to assist in solving the critical challenge of inadequate beds at Isolation Centres in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Regent School immediately donated all the beds in the school’s hostel towards the setting up of a 360-bed Isolation centre. This project is led by Sahara Energy Limited.

“We were told that there will be a need for beds, the Board of the school donated One hundred and Eighty beds and mattresses. We are not only a school for academic excellence; we also give back to society. We are sure that our students would be happy to know that the beds are being used to save lives and we have since ordered brand new beds for our hostels,” Olusegun Akinola, the Vice Principal of The Regent School, told reporters at the new Isolation centre.

The Medical Adviser and Coordinator of the centre, Dr Peter Nmadu, who took Journalists round the facilities was full of appreciation to The Regent School, Sahara Energy and other Corporate bodies who contributed to equip the centre.

“We cannot but appreciate all those who have put these together ….The Regent School in Particular. A good number of the beds you can find here are from The Regent School,” Dr Nmadu said.

The Proprietress of the School, Mrs Amsa AbdulRazaq, said

“ We must all do all we can to support efforts of the Government in fighting COVID-19. We are one humanity; we must look out for each other. This is what we teach our students, to grow up to be responsible citizens. ”

The Regent School, Abuja, is an international school, with Nursery, Primary, Secondary and A-Level College. The school has been in existence for 20 years, The Regent School has consistently produced the best IGCSE results in Nigeria.

The Isolation centre will be commissioned and handed over to the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 at Thisday Dome, on Tuesday, May 12.

