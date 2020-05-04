OPay Support #MaskUpLagos Initiative with Donation of Face Mask

Related News

Nigerian financial service technology company, OPay, has joined Nigerians and the government in rolling out a series of anti-pandemic and relief efforts. The latest is its support of the Lagos State Government’s recently launched initiative #MaskUpLagos, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

As part of its #DoMore initiative, OPay made a donation of 40,000 medical facemasks to the Lagos State Government, with a commitment to donate another 200,000 facemasks to needed entities in the coming weeks.

The presentation of the facemasks was made on Wednesday, April 29, 2019, at the Lagos State Warehouse facility in Lekki, Lagos.

The Honourable Commissioner of Transport, Dr Fedrick Oladehinde, received the facemasks on behalf of the Lagos State Government.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, we’d like to thank OPay for their donation. It is coming at the right time – we are about to open up Lagos and the facemask is very vital in protecting people from COVID-19’, Dr Oladehinde remarked.

Dr Oladehinde added, “By working together, we can do great things. I’m glad the private sector is joining forces with Lagos State to fight the pandemic and together we will win”.

Director of Partnerships at OPay, Oladipo Omogbenigun says “The fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria should be a collective effort. That is why OPay is proudly supporting the Lagos State Government’s initiatives. We hope to continue in a similar fashion”.

OPay Nigeria’s Country Manager, Iniabasi Akpan, says “OPay is firmly committed to Nigeria, and we are conscious of the fact that our growth and success is intertwined with that of Nigerians. As a leading mobile money platform in Nigeria, we will mobilize our resources to help in overcoming the COVID-19 virus in Nigeria and the threat it poses to the health and economic wellbeing of Nigerians who are well known as a resilient people.”

Face mask donated by OPay to Lagos State Government

The donation is just one of OPay’s list of Corporate Social Responsibility efforts happening in the coming weeks. OPay will utilize its international network, its finance, and its digital and agent platforms, to contribute to the anti-pandemic efforts.

L-R Director of Partnerships at OPay – Oladipo Omogbenigun and Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde.

L-R : Director of Partnerships at OPay – Oladipo Omogbenigun and Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde.

In other efforts to support the fight against the spread of COVID-19, OPay has dedicated a section of its app to deliver facts, safety and prevention tips to its 5 million-plus registered app users in addition to real-time updates.

About OPay

OPay is a leading mobile money (MMO) and financial technology platform in Nigeria. Currently, it has a network of 300,000 agents, 5 million registered app users, and an ever-increasing range of financial and related services for Nigerians. It has one of the strongest supports from international investors among Nigerian financial technology companies.

OPay launched its mobile payment service in August 2018, creating an infrastructure on which the company is now also adding new services. The agent-centric mobile payment operation focuses on reaching the massive unbanked population of Nigeria. OPay’s vision is to rapidly support the realization of Nigeria’s vision for financial inclusion for everyone, through the use of global-leading technology.