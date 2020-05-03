NCDC announces donation of ambulances by IHS Nigeria towards fight against COVID-19

Related News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through its official twitter handle announced the support of IHS Nigeria, the largest subsidiary of IHS Towers, towards the eradication of COVID-19 in Nigeria through the provision of four ambulances which will be deployed to four states across the country.

According to the agency, the ambulances donated will be used to support the NCDC state level activities in Kano, Oyo, Edo states and the FCT Emergency Operations Centres to expand the current capacity for transportation of cases .

In a recent tweet acknowledging the support of IHS Nigeria in its fight against the virus, the Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde said “We are grateful to IHS Towers for the donation of an ambulance to the Oyo State Government. We also thank all individuals and corporate organisations that have continued to donate in cash and kind to the government’s effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

This is in alignment to an earlier statement by the NCDC stating that it will work with donors, partners and the private sector to rapidly scale testing capacity to every state in the country.

As part of its support to contain the spread of the virus in Nigeria, IHS Nigeria is noted to have also donated a sum of N100 million to the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) a private sector initiative led by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dangote Industries Limited and Access Bank Group in collaboration with Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, MTN and others.