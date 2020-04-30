COVID-19: FMN Concludes Donation of N400 million worth of Relief Food Items across Nigeria

Related News

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (referred to as “Flour Mills “or “FMN”), Nigeria’s leading integrated food business and agro-allied group, owners of the iconic food brand, Golden Penny has successfully concluded the donation of relief food items worth over N400 Million in 11 states across the country.

The donations were aimed at helping the most vulnerable people in the country following the nationwide lockdown intended to contain the spread of the fatal COVID-19 virus.

The initiative to donate food products across the nation which kicked off in Lagos roughly two weeks ago and proceeded to Ekiti, Kaduna, Cross Rivers, Ogun, Niger, and Edo recently rounded up in Kano, Rivers, Oyo and Kwara state last week. This saw several trucks of Golden Penny pasta, semovita, dawavita, masavita, goldenvita and noodles distributed across the states.

The conclusion of these donation further reiterates Flour Mills of Nigeria’s commitment to its purpose of ‘Feeding the Nation, Everyday’.

The organization is also putting in place measures to donate medical equipment worth over N500 million to healthcare workers who risk their lives daily at the frontline to battle the COVID-19 virus. The first set of medicals and pharmaceuticals, including. Test kits, ventilators and PPE have started to arrive Lagos and will soon be distributed to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and other testing centers and facilities across the country.

FMN officials handing over the donated food items

About Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc

Incorporated in September 1960 and quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1978, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, owners of the iconic Golden Penny Food brand is one of Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied companies. With a broad basket of food products and robust pan-Nigerian production, distribution, and supply chain network, FMN is a fully integrated and diversified food and agro-allied group.

FMN group strives in its purpose to “Feed the Nation, Everyday” through its five core food value chains: Grains, Sweeteners, Oils and Fats, Proteins, and Starches. FMN creates value along the entire food chain with its “farm-to-table” model by providing inputs and know-how to farmers, aggregating and sourcing crops and raw materials to supply its world-class processing facilities across Nigeria, and distributing its innovative food brands to its customers.

