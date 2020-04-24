Simba TVS donates food, safety equipment to keke riders nationwide

L-R: Assistant Director, Transport Department, Simba TVS, Alhaji Musa Saini (3rd left); Simba Senior Staff, Naved Hassan (4th left); Chairman, Tricycle Operators Association of Kano State (TOAKAN), Alhaji Saidu (2nd right) and other guests during the distribution of food and safety equipment to tricycle riders in Kano recently.
Simba Group, distributors of TVS tricycles, are donating food as well as face masks and hand sanitizers to keke riders across the country.

The program, which began at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, has enabled thousands of keke riders to continue their means of livelihood, where permitted, and provide a vital and safer mode of public transport in these trying times.

The nationwide mask and sanitizer distribution program was recently extended to include distribution of food, as many of the riders operate in States where lockdown conditions apply.

Company officials have held restricted-access handover ceremonies, in line with suggested social distancing practices, to donate these items in collaboration with State Governments.

Recent handover ceremonies have taken place in Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto and Ibadan with more scheduled to take place across the country, local restrictions permitting.

Group Managing Director of Simba, Chief Vinay Grover stated “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on our lives, and there is no doubt that there will be far reaching consequences for us as a society. Our top priority at the moment is the health and safety of our employees, our customers and those in our wider community. Recognising that riders of motorcycles and tricycles, are daily wage earners and often have the primary financial responsibilities for their families, Simba is running a nationwide campaign to sensitize them on health and safety and has made donations towards personal protective equipment and food supplies for them. We endeavor to continue doing this wherever possible in the country.”

