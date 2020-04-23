COVID 19: Chinese Firms Align to Provide Support to Nigeria

Related News

In a bid to ensure that Nigeria effectively fights and wins the battle for the containment of the dreaded global pandemic – COVID 19, a coalition of Chinese firms and nationals resident in Nigeria has disclosed their resolve to join resources in providing support to Nigeria in the fight for the containment of the dreaded disease.

The group disclosed that to ensure that they are able to reach out to a large set of people and groups, it has directed its member organisations to make allocation and identify States, Governments Agencies, Groups and or Individuals that it desires to support. By this structure, it noted, support will be provided to a larger number of recipients without duplications.

Arising from this drive, donations have continued to pour-in to different groups and government agencies from different Chinese companies within the country.

Recently, a Chinese firm, Mutual Commitment Company Ltd donated medical face mask and hand gloves to Nigerian military and medical protection materials to Bauchi State Government as its support in the nation’s quest to curb the ravaging coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The donation to the Nigerian Military was received by the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, who received the items on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin at the Defence Headquarters.

Also, another Chinese firm Kenyang Mining Company Nigeria Limited donated N3 million and 30,000 face masks to Nasarawa State Government as part of its contribution to fight the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Other donations that have also come in from the group of Chinese firms include the donation of eight tons of ethanol to Ondo State by Wewood Limited, the donation of Viju Milk Drinks, Obest Biscuits, Mama V Tomato Paste and Mr. V Premium Table Water by Viju Industries (Nigeria) Limited, a player in the milk drink industry in Nigeria and West Africa to Lagos and Ogun State governments in alleviating the pains and disruptions to the daily lives of citizens as a result of the lock down.

The initiative also had the association of Chinese women in Nigeria make donations to some orphanages in the country.

Some of the items donated by the firms.

Speaking about the resolve of the Chinese firms to support the country, the Director General, China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, Tristan Cui noted that, “We have companies that have spent many years in Nigeria, so whatever challenge that confronts the country would also affect us”.

“We are in Nigeria and we must unite and work to counter this challenge. The success achieved in fighting the virus is a common success because the problem has no colour”, he added.