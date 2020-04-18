UNICEF and IHS Towers Join Forces to Support Nigeria’s COVID-19 Response

L-R Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC); and Edward Kallon, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Nigeria at the recent handover of medical test kits and PPEs (co-financed by IHS Towers) to the Nigerian government towards the fight against COVID-19 yesterday in Abuja
L-R Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC); and Edward Kallon, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Nigeria at the recent handover of medical test kits and PPEs (co-financed by IHS Towers) to the Nigerian government towards the fight against COVID-19 yesterday in Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has accepted a US $170,000 contribution from IHS Nigeria, the largest subsidiary of IHS Towers.

This contribution is to directly support the provision of medical essentials such as test kits and personal protective equipment (PPEs) which will be distributed to regions that have been highly impacted by the COVID-19 virus within Nigeria.

IHS Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohamad Darwish, said “The provision of medical test kits and PPEs to the Government through UNICEF underscores our support for nation-wide relief efforts during these unprecedented times in modern history; and we all have an important role to play in protecting the health and well-being of everyone. We appreciate the Government’s interventions so far and are proud to work with both the Government and international humanitarian organisations to ensure that critical stakeholders such as front line staff are protected during this crisis, and to enable more tests to be carried out in order to help save s lives and ultimately defeat the pandemic.”

Through this partnership with IHS Nigeria, UNICEF will provide medical test kits and PPEs to support the Federal Government in its efforts to support frontline staff and help increase testing of more suspected cases in a bid to prevent the spread of the pandemic across the country.

For further information, please contact:
Chukwuweta Uraih, Corporate Communications Manager, IHS Nigeria.
Chukwuweta.uraih@ihstowers.com

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.