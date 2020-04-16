Gombe maintains stream as construction of new classroom blocks progresses

Related News

Despite the Coronavirus Pandamic which has literally slowed down economies across the world, the Gombe State Government appears determined to complete as many blocks of classrooms as possible before Schools in the State resume.

To this end, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has in less than one year in office constructed over one hundred and thirty (130) blocks of classrooms across the State.

The blocks of classrooms so far completed and ready for use come in storey buildings with an average of eight classes, offices and convenience.

Some of the Schools that have so far benefited from the Gombe State Government’s drive to holistically reposition the education sector include Junior Secondary Schools Malam Inna, Nayinawa, Gelengu, Sangaru and Vocational Training Centre Nafada.

The Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board , SUBEB Hon. Babaji Babadidi attributed the successes so far recorded in basic education in the state to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment towards revamping the sector for optimal productivity.

He said apart from the 131 blocks of classrooms so far completed in various communities across the state, some other 43 blocks of classrooms are at various stages of completion and will soon be ready for use.

Aside from the construction of blocks of classrooms, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has reconstructed the Teachers Training Centre in Kwami.

The Gombe SUBEB chairman said the centre is the first of its kind in the North East region of the Country and will be responsible for teachers training and retraining on modern teaching techniques and methodology.