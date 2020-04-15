COVID-19: FMN Continues to Donate Relief Food Items Across the Nation

Related News

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (referred to as “Flour Mills “or “FMN”), Nigeria’s leading integrated food business and agro-allied Group, owners of the iconic food brand, Golden Penny has continued with its initiative to donate food products across the country.

This week, the company donated Golden Penny food products in Ekiti, Kaduna, Cross Rivers, Ogun, Niger, and Edo State to support the most vulnerable people in the country owing to the nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The organization donated several trucks of Golden Penny pasta, semovita, dawavita, masavita, goldenvita and noodles.

The donations are part of a larger initiative to donate essential food items worth over N400, 000, 000 (Four Hundred Million) across several states in the country to cushion the impact of the partial lockdown. The gesture also reinforces FMN’s commitment to its purpose of ‘Feeding the Nation, Everyday’.

FMN has now donated essential food items in seven states – Lagos, Ekiti, Kaduna, Cross Rivers, Ogun, Niger, and Edo State. The company will continue to support the nation in these difficult times.

About Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc

Incorporated in September 1960 and quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1978, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, owners of the iconic Golden Penny Food brand is one of Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied companies. With a broad basket of food products and robust pan-Nigerian production, distribution, and supply chain network, FMN is a fully integrated and diversified food and agro-allied group.

FMN group strives in its purpose to “Feed the Nation, Everyday” through its five core food value chains: Grains, Sweeteners, Oils and Fats, Proteins, and Starches. FMN creates value along the entire food chain with its “farm-to-table” model by providing inputs and know-how to farmers, aggregating and sourcing crops and raw materials to supply its world-class processing facilities across Nigeria, and distributing its innovative food brands to its customers.

More information can be found at www.fmnplc.com

