Business School Netherlands Ranked among World Best MBA Providers

Business School Netherlands (BSN) yet again adds another feather to its cap as it moves up to occupy the top 11th position in the global ranking published by the CEO magazine. The magazine has consistently ranked BSN among the tier one leading MBA providers in the world.

The 2020 ranking places BSN far ahead of several business schools, eclipsing notable institutions running MBA Programme and many others.

In a report titled “CEO Magazine Global MBA Rankings”, the editors of CEO Magazine stated the rationale for the ranking: “…in an increasingly congested market, selecting the right business school can be difficult which is far from ideal given the time and investment involved. Using a ranking system entirely geared and weighted to fact-based criteria, CEO magazine aims to cut through the noise and provide potential students with a performance benchmark for those schools under review”

According to the report, specific criteria considered in assessing business schools are based upon key performance indicators considered to be of interest and value to potential students: Quality of Faculty (weighted 34.95%), International Diversity (9.71%), Class Size (9.71%), Accreditation (8.74O/o), Faculty to Student Ratio (7.76O/o), Price (5.83O/o), International Exposure (4.85O/o), Work Experience (4.85%), Professional Development (4.85%), Gender Parity (4.85O/o) and Delivery Methods (3.8O/o).

“Business School Netherlands now ranks among the best eleven business schools to study MBA programmes globally. It ranked no.11 out of over 150 MBA programmes that were thoroughly examined from all over the world. Thus, BSN outpaced over 138 other excellent programmes from different continents of the world in terms of the quality of Faculty, learning environment, class sizes, tuition fees, faculty, delivery methods, international diversity, gender make-up and more,” he concluded.

Business School Netherlands is present in the Netherlands, but has study centres in different locations across the globe, including Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt.

Commenting on this new ranking, Prof Lere Baale, said, “achieving 11th position out of a group of 85 Tier-One global universities and business schools is an immense source of pride for us and reaffirms our commitment to the innovative Action Learning and students-first approach. We are honoured to be recognized by the CEO Magazine for the fifth consecutive year.”

When asked why Business School Netherlands is rated so highly, Prof Baale explained further: “in the last six years, international observers including CEO f4agazine have taken note of our innovative curriculum and world-class faculty who are not mere professors but gladiators in the global business marketplace. Also noteworthy is the impressive career outcomes of our alumni. Many of them are securing investments from global venture capitalists, getting appointments and gaining fast promotions in Fortune 500 organizations and public sector appointments,” he said.

He congratulated BSN faculty and her staff across the globe on this remarkable achievement and encouraged them to continue their excellent work.

The CEO Magazine Global Rankings is a global recognition hotly desired by the world’s top business schools. CEO Magazine has published its MBA rankings annually for the past 6 years. It is peculiar because it is acceptable by world top organizations as a yardstick in differentiating among the ever-widening options of MBA programmes around the globe. The magazine processed data from more than 161 schools, offering no less than 303 different programs in 27 countries (77 online MBAs, 87 EMBAs and 139 Full-time and Part-time MBAs). The Rankings focused primarily on Identification of the business schools which combine the exceptional quality of content, facilitation, and other indices with great return on investment.