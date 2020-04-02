FULL TEXT: Party Dismisses Gombe House of Reps Member

Related News

A member of the House of Representatives, Usman Kumo, has been dismissed from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the leadership of the Kumo East Ward of Akko Local Government.

Full text of the letter is reproduced below:

The National Chairman,

All Progressive Congress (APC),

Blant tyre Street,

Wuse II, Abuja.

Sir,

EXPULSION/DISMISSAL OF HON. USMAN BELLO KUMO FROM THE ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS (APC) ON GROUNDS OF ANTI-PARTY ACTIVITIES AND OTHER INFAMOUS CONDUCTS, CAPABLE OF DESTROYING THE PROGRESS AND STABILITY OF THE PARTY.

Upon a petition by the Kumo East Ward Executive Committee of All Progressive Congress (APC), Akko Local Government, Gombe State against Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, member Representing Akko Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Abuja on the following allegations;

1. Anti-party activities;

2. In famous conduct in his official capacity; and

3. Other offences likely to have adverse effects on the reputation, progress and stability of our great party.

Consequently, the Ward Executive Committee constituted and inaugurated a seven man facts findings/disciplinary committee, to investigate the issues raised in the petition, make recommendations and report back within one week.

Having completed its assignment, the disciplinary Committee submitted its report and recommendations to the ward Executive Committee.

Consequent upon the foregoing, the Ward Executive Committee met, adopted and resolved as follows;

1. That the Anti-party activities of Hon. Usman Bello Kumo against the election of Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya at the 2019 general elections as Governor of Gombe State is an infamous conduct, cannot be tolerate and it is contrary to the provisions of the party’s constitution as enshrined in article 21, paragraph A (I) and (II) (2014 As Amended).

2. That the factionalisation and destruction of the party’s campaign office, APC Zone at Bakoshi Street, Kumo by Hon. Usman Bello Kumo and his youth thugs is a clear indication and manifestation of bad faith and against the party’s rules and constitution.

3. That the act of sending youth thugs, carrying arms and offensive weapons to disrupts our party’s meeting at Anguwan Akkoyel, Kumo East is also devastating, unpatriotic and contrary Article 21, paragraph A (VIII) and (IX) of APC constitution (2014 As Amended).

4. That the act of insulting and humiliating the good name and personality of our party leader, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje during the hypocritical empowerment programme at Kumo is against our party’s ethics, religions, natural justice and good conscious.

5. That the car donation by Hon. Usman Bello Kumo to an interloper, one Garba Inuwa Akoma Gona, who is not even a constituent of Akko Federal Constituency, simple because he insulted our party leader, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje on Progress Radio, Gombe clearly demonstrated his indiscipline, immorality and a total disrespect to the leadership of the party, the Governor of Gombe State and would, certainly have an adverse effect on the progress, peace and stability of our great party.

6. That Hon. Usman Bello Kumo is hereby dismissed/expelled from the party, All Progressive Congress with immediate effect from today 30th day of March, 2020. We urge the Local and State Executives to adopt our resolutions and to further recommend to the National Executives for ratification.

Copy of the list of members of the executive represent at the meeting is annexed and marked as annexture “APC”

Yours Faithfully,

_____________

Musa Barade

Chairman

All Progressive Congress,

Kumo East Chapter,

Akko Local Government,

Gombe State.

CC:

 National Executive Committee,

All Progressive Congress,

Abuja.

 RT. Hon. Speaker,

House of Representatives,

National Assembly,

Abuja.

 The Deputy Speaker,

House of Representatives,

National Assembly,

Abuja.

 The Majority Leader,

House of Representatives,

National Assembly,

Abuja.

 The Chief Whip,

House of Representatives,

National Assembly,

Abuja.

The Inspector General of Police,

Lois Edet House,

Force Headquarters,

Abuja

 State Executive Committee,

Gombe State.

 The Executive Governor,

Gombe State.

 Dr. Isa Ali Pantami,

Hon. Minster of Communication and,

Digital Technology, Abuja.

 Resident Electoral Commissioner,

Gombe State.

 The Commissioner of Police,

Gombe State.

 The Director DSS,

Gombe State.

 Hon. Usman Bello Kumo

House of Representatives,

Abuja.

 Local Executive Committee,

Akko L.G.A.

 The Divisional Police Officer,

Akko L.G.A.

 The Officer In-Charge,

DSS, Akko L.G.A.

 The INEC Officer,

Akko L.G.A.