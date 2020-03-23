UBA Trains 400 Entrepreneurs In Onitsha

UBA
United Bank for Africa building used to illustrate the story

Pan African financial Institution, United Bank for Africa has conducted a Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) capacity training in Onitsha, Anambra state.

A statement from the bank says bout 400 small and medium scale business entrepreneurs in the commercial town benefitted from the training.

The beneficiaries were trained in record keeping, cost reduction, stock compiling, financial and taxation planning, maximising opportunities, financial planning and projections.

UBA’s Regional Head of Anambra II Anyanuno Ozioma, who flagged of the training said the capacity development workshop is intended to add value to customers’ businesses through improving their knowledge and skills. It was also conceptualised to fill the existing gaps observed in business and allay beneficiaries’ hitherto fears of expanding their businesses.

He said: “Modern day business requires that an average businessman regularly updates his knowledge to cope with the changing economy. Besides, this is an internet/ technology driven age and our customers need to learn new ways of doing business and how to package their businesses for increased patronage.”

Anyanuno said the turnout was a demonstration of the bank’s acceptance by the traders and the importance they attached to the workshop. He promised a repeat of the exercise to accommodate more people.

Head of E-banking Babatunde Ajayi said the programme was part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in furtherance of its responsiveness to customers’ needs while also assuring that the bank is 100 percent committed to the overall growth and success of its customers.

Entrepreneurs who spoke after the training commended and appreciated UBA for such a novel initiative which they noted is the needed impetus their businesses truly needs to succeed.

